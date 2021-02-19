TACOMOA, Wash., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Businesses can not afford to lose accounting and payroll data through security breaches. Small businesses and nonprofits have had concerns regarding security put to rest with the latest ezAccounting software from Halfpricesoft.com. ezAccounting is a desktop version (stand-alone accounting and payroll software). Customers can track sales and print paychecks, forms, invoices & receipts without internet connection.
The new edition also comes with database backup and restore features so customers can transfer ezAccounting to a new computer if the current system crashes.
"Small businesses and Nonprofits are switching to the latest ezAccounting software for greater security as a stand alone product." Said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
EzAccounting software is designed to cater to the needs of small to midsize business owners and entrepreneurs. New customers can download and try this software with no obligation or cost at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp.
Some of the flexible features include, but are not limited to:
- Provides flexibility to add unlimited employees at no additional cost
- Manages purchase orders and bill paying
- Processes payroll checks for employees
- Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted forms are required for W2 and W3)
- Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports
- Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine
- Free customer support for software
- Network version available (Additional cost)
- Check validation not required
- Provides shipping slips for businesses
-Import employee feature
- Import YTD accommodation
-Import vendor feature
- Generates invoices, receipts, purchase orders
- New password protection included at no additional charge
- Tracks income and expenses
- Generates estimates, invoices and receipts
ezAccounting the best solution for in-house accounting and payroll for small to midsize business owners. It allows for reporting on incoming and outgoing cash flow including sales, receipts, payments and purchases. It also supports payroll processing and tax form printing
ezAccounting is priced at $159.00 per calendar year (for a single user version). Customers seeking a way to simplify business operations are welcome to start the no obligation 30 day test drive today at:
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp
About Halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, accounting software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.
