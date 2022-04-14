The latest updates to ezPaycheck make Halfpricesoft.com's popular payroll software, ideally suited for customers starting payroll mid year. No risk, credit card or obligation for trial software at halfpricesoft.com
SAVANNAH, Ga., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com announces update to ezPaycheck payroll software for small and midsize businesses to include a YTD feature for those processing payroll mid-year. Combined with features that have long been favorites among customers, the update makes it easy to manage payroll at any time of the year.
"Customers purchasing ezPaycheck software mid year are now accommodated with this new YTD feature included on the updated version." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder Dr. Ge.
Small Businesses are always looking for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting. Customers can try out this new ezPaycheck payroll solution for either MAC or Windows for 30 days at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp with no obligation.
The main features for ezPaycheck include but are not limited to:
-Year to date feature to begin payroll anytime of the year, easily
- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge
- Supports network access for 2-10 users (additional cost)
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)
ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately.
The latest version of this popular and easy-to-use software is priced at just $119.00 per installation (per calendar year), making ezPaycheck payroll software affordable for any size business. Even better, Halfpricesoft.com is offering a network version for companies where more than one person or one location processes payroll. This new update is available starting at $169 for two installations. Test drive at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp#purchase.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
