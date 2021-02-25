ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Service industry owners may typically have special requirements when processing tax forms W2C and W3C. Halfpricesoft.com developers have released the latest version of ezW2Correction to accommodate business owners in processing previously incorrect forms for 2011 to 2020 Tax Forms.
"Newest ezW2Correction software allows service industry owners to print corrected W2C and W3C forms from 2011 to current year, in-house." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge
Developers have also made it possible to print Correction W2 and W3 SSA approved forms on plain white paper with laser and inkjet printers. However, If the traditional red-ink forms are preferred, this W2C software also prints data only on purchased pre printed W2C and W3C forms from current and previous years.
Priced at $49, for a single user version (print only version) the software will support multiple accounts at no extra charge, which makes a smart choice for tax professionals handling many clients.
As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.
The main features include, but are not limited to:
- ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper. (This feature is SSA-approved)
- ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms if preferred by business
- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into a digital PDF file (additional cost for PDF feature)
- ezW2Correction can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate
- efile, PDF and data import features (available for additional cost)
Take the frustration out of filing W2 and W3 correction forms by beginning the test drive of ezW2Correction software today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.
