SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Service industry owners can now easily process tax forms W2C and W3C for multiple companies. Halfpricesoft.com developers offer the latest ezW2Correction to accommodate business owners in processing previously incorrect forms for 2011 to 2020 tax forms for unlimited companies at one flat rate.
"Newest ezW2Correction software allows service industry owners to print corrected W2C and W3C forms from 2011 to current year, for unlimited companies." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.
Developer's have also made it possible to print Correction W2 and W3 SSA approved forms on plain white paper with laser or inkjet printers. If traditional red-ink forms are preferred, this W2C software also prints data only on purchased pre printed W2C and W3C forms from current and previous years.
Businesses who have never filed W2C or W3C forms, can utilize this software effortlessly. Priced at $49, for a single user (print only version) the software will support unlimited accounts at no extra charge, which makes a smart choice for tax professionals handling many clients.
As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.
Please review feature list below:
- ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper. (This feature is SSA-approved)
- ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms if preferred
- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into a digital PDF file.
- ezW2Correction can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms in one flat rate
- efile, PDF and data import features (available for additional cost)
Eliminate headaches and frustration in filing W2 and W3 correction forms by beginning the test drive for ezW2Correction software, today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com