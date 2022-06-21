SutiSoft announces SutiProcure 7.0.8 with advanced features and enhancements that allow procurement teams to easily manage the POs process (Purchase Orders) and push them through to their accounts payable solution.
SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest features simplifies the procure-to-pay process, from managing POs to making payments, and thereby helps procurement teams enhance productivity.
Some of the new features include:
- Initiate Item Receiving Process
- Email notifications will be automatically triggered to selected users for initiating the item receiving process when POs are sent to vendors.
- Push POs To Accounts Payable
- Send purchase orders to accounts payable systems for processing payments. SutiProcure enables users to push POs when created, closed, abandoned or when sent to vendor.
- Reopen Closed POs; The solution allows users to reopen the POs if needed.
- Edit Admin Fee; Users can now edit the admin fee for each line item if required. Admin Fee is the margin amount or commission the company receives on every product sold.
For more details, please visit http://www.sutisoft.com/sutiprocure/
About SutiSoft Inc
SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. Our four SaaS platforms - Spend, HR, eSignature and CRM Platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions such as Travel & Expense, Accounts Payables, Accounts Receivables, Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, HR, CRM, Document Management, Electronic Signature, Contract Lifecycle Management, and more. Our solutions enable SMBs, mid-market, and enterprises to cut costs, save time, and help in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com.
