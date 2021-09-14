SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SutiSoft Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based and mobile business management solutions, today announces updates to the Personnel and Recruitment modules of SutiHR, its online HRM platform. The latest password security preferences provide HR Administrators the ability to control the password settings for employees.
Employee information is highly sensitive and requires the utmost security. To accommodate this, SutiHR allows HR Administrators to determine the level of security needed to protect employees' accounts.
The latest features include:
- Password Security Preferences:
Password Security Preferences allow HR Administrators to specify the settings for users to change the application login password, set the specific password requirements, and allow users to reset passwords. This feature provides the ability to select various combinations of settings to determine the desired password login experience.
- Two-factor Authentication:
The solution allows users to turn on/off the two-factor authentication. Two-factor authentication significantly improves the security of employee login credentials and the personal information in the application.
- Creating Bulk Interview Schedule with Different Time Slots:
The Bulk Interview Schedule feature allows HR Administrators to schedule interviews with different time slots for each candidate.
- Directly Create Job Profile for Internal Job Postings:
When onboarding new hires, for current employees who have applied for a job through the company job portal, HR Administrators can directly create a new job profile.
- Display Tenure Automatically When Adding a Company/Project:
When adding a new company/project details to a resume, the system automatically displays the tenure as the candidate's work period from the previous organization is entered.
- Recruitment Task Completion Notification:
The system automatically sends an email notification to HR Administrators when an employee completes the recruitment task.
For more information, please visit: https://www.sutihr.com or call us on 650-969-SUTI.
About SutiSoft
SutiSoft provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. These platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions for HR, Employee Travel & Expense, Wireless Spend Management, CRM, Document Management, Business Data Analytics, and Electronic signature. Our platforms and solutions enable small, mid-size, and large enterprise customers to control costs, save time, and assist in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Los Altos, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For additional information, visit our website at http://www.sutisoft.com.
Media Contact
CAROL SLONE, SutiSoft Inc, (650) 969-7884, carol.slone@sutisoft.com
SOURCE SutiSoft Inc