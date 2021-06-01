DALLAS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payroll tax solution developers at Halfpricesoft.com give new and seasoned business owners a way to take the guesswork out of processing paychecks, mid year. MAC ezPaycheck software which begins at only $109.00 per calendar year, processes payroll, mid year with year to date features for peace of mind.
"Developers at Halfpricesoft.com have taken the guesswork out of paycheck processing with updated MAC ezPaycheck payroll software." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
The United States has almost 6 million small employers, 90 percent of which employ fewer than 20 people and do not have accountants on staff. Designed with simplicity in mind, the improved MAC ezPaycheck payroll software interface is easy-to-use and straightforward for small business customers who may not know much about processing payroll, in-house.
Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp and download the payroll software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's unique features, including the intuitive graphical interface.
The main features include, but are not limited to:
- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)
To learn more about ezPaycheck, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp and test for compatibility with no cost or obligation for up to 30 days.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
