The latest 2021 ezPaycheck MAC from Halfpricesoft.com was created because processing payroll should not be time consuming and difficult to run. Customers are now able to process payroll with flexible payment types to ensure the correct payroll is being processed for employees.
See some flexible payment types below that are included in ezPaycheck:
- How to create the paycheck for bonus
- How to create the paycheck by commissions
- How can payroll software handle paying by piece and paying by hour
- Trucking Company Payroll: How to Create a Paycheck by Load
- How to Create a Paycheck by Mileage
- How to pay an employee by visits (or by service, task, project and other special rate)
- Can ezPaycheck handle commission or tips or bonus
"Halfpricesoft.com has updated ezPaycheck for MAC to allow customers to process payroll with flexible payment types at no additional cost." explains Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com
Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp, and download the payroll software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's unique features, including the intuitive graphical interface.
Small Businesses are always looking for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting. Customers can try out this new ezPaycheck payroll solution for either MAC or Windows for 30 days at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp, with no obligation or risk.
The main features include:
- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)
Priced at 109.00 per calendar year with no hidden cost. To learn more about MAC ezPaycheck,
visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp to test for compatibility.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
