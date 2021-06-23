FRIEDRICHSDORF, Germany, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the heels of Redshift's exciting April release that included support for MacOS Metal, the M1 and OSL, Maxon is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Redshift 3.0.46 which includes robust support for OpenColorIO v2, enabling users to achieve more accurate and filmic color through the use of ACES and other custom color profiles. For users this offers significant enhancements to workflow with lots of new options and additional parameters including when employing ACEScg rendering space Redshift will automatically use the correct color space for blackbody temperature on lights, melanin on hair, dispersion in the rsMaterial and the physical sun/sky. This latest version of Redshift also supports the ability to choose colors within a color space in those host applications that already support OCIO.
OpenColorIO v2 offers comprehensive color management for studio pipelines and makes it easy for everyone to achieve film-like results via ACES color space. An OCIO config is provided with Redshift, or users can reference a config for a specific pipeline. Users can choose from the available color spaces when adding textures and define the color space for rendering and viewing renders within the RenderView. Redshift for 3ds max also includes an all-new Color Picker that allows users to choose colors within a color space.
This latest release of Redshift for macOS, Windows and Linux is immediately available, with ongoing regular updates for stability and optimization.
