TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced the general availability of its winter release of the Doxim Customer Engagement Management Platform (CEM).
Designed specifically for Financial Service Institutions, including wealth management firms, banks and credit unions, Doxim CEM delivers a suite of integrated solutions that span the customer lifecycle to create an engaging, modern customer experience. Integrated into the core banking system, Doxim CEM is a modular software platform that enables organizations to start with a single solution and plug in others over time to create a comprehensive integrated suite that will support multiple business needs.
"The winter release of Doxim CEM represents an exciting milestone for Doxim with continued focus on the development of digital origination capabilities. With the newest addition of end-to-end self-service loan origination, Doxim Digital Origination offers the most robust and complete origination technology in its market," said Sean Kennelly, Vice President of Product. "Over the last year we've rolled out innovations at a record pace to extend the capabilities of our platform and meet the changing needs of our clients. These innovations include a further expansion of our Origination APIs, and a variety of productivity and user experience enhancements that we know our clients will appreciate."
Highlights of the new release include:
- Enhanced and Extended Loan Origination - Self-service access to personal term loans and personal LOC loans, plus pre-qualification for HELOCs, auto loans and mortgage pre-approvals.
- Enhanced Connectivity with API Expansion - Clients can access a variety of new API endpoints to implement a full-featured omnichannel origination solution.
- Supports unsecured and secured lending products via third-party digital origination tools such as Mobetize, among others.
- New Customer Dashboard - Allows staff members to view and take action on more customer data than ever offering an at-a-glance view of the customer's profile, recent engagements and communications, and relevant applications.
- New Debit Card Functionality - Staff members can now easily assign debit cards without having to switch between applications. They are also able to link multiple checking and savings accounts to a single card.
Financial institutions seeking a personalized demo of the exciting new functionality in the winter release of Doxim CEM are encouraged to book an appointment with a Doxim specialist, or to attend Doxim's upcoming webinar "Offering Truly Digital Origination: From Click to Customer in Five Minutes."
About Doxim:
Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving financial and regulated markets, providing omnichannel document solutions and transforming experiences to strengthen engagement throughout the entire lifecycle. The Doxim Platform helps clients communicate reliably and effectively, improve cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and drive increased loyalty and wallet share through personalized communications. The platform addresses key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through our suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com.
