Ricardo Ochoa and Pamela Smith-Victor join law firm's Intellectual Property Practice
BOSTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lathrop GPM is pleased to welcome Ricardo Ochoa and Pamela Smith-Victor to the firm's Boston office. Both are joining the firm's Intellectual Property Practice Group where they will provide clients with patent and trademark support.
"We are excited to welcome Patent Attorney Ricardo Ochoa and Patent Specialist Pamela Smith-Victor to Lathrop GPM," said Kate Tompkins, the leader of Lathrop GPM's Intellectual Property Practice Group. "We are continually expanding our IP practice with the addition of stellar professionals that have a broad range of experience and advanced technical degrees in scientific fields that support innovation. And by doing so, we significantly enhance the value we provide to our clients."
Ochoa joins Lathrop GPM as Counsel on the firm's High Tech Electrical and Mechanical team. He has significant experience advising clients on patent applications, patent prosecution, and trademark prosecution, and he has concentrated his practice on computer science, semiconductors, telecommunications, and wireless technologies. In addition, he has worked with a range of other technologies including data encryption and storage, circuitry and electromechanical devices, nanotechnology, and optical systems, among others.
"I am honored to join Lathrop GPM," said Ochoa. "The firm is well-known and respected for its IP legal services, and I look forward to applying my knowledge in a variety of technological industries to serve our clients."
Ochoa received his J.D. and an M.S. in computer science from the University of Denver. He holds a bachelor's degree in physics and a bachelor's degree in astrophysics from Michigan State University.
Smith-Victor joins Lathrop GPM as a Patent Specialist on the firm's Life Sciences team. She will focus on IDS support. Previously, Pam was a legal secretary at Seyfarth Shaw LLP in Boston where she worked in the corporate department. Before that, Pam spent six years at McCarter & English as an IP Patent Specialist where she worked on foreign and U.S. patent cases.
"I am proud to be part of Lathrop GPM's Life Sciences practice," said Smith-Victor. "I look forward to working with the team's excellent intellectual property attorneys to provide exceptional service for our clients nationwide."
