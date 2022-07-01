DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Data Center Cooling Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report includes and in-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast.
Key Market Highlights:
- Heat is one of the biggest issues for data centers. Overheating processors, peripherals, or other components can cause system failure and data loss. Therefore, it is necessary to incorporate efficient cooling systems in data centers.
- Data centers have cooling standards that determine the design, adoption, and operation of the cooling systems and equipment used. ASHRAE provides standards as well as recommendations for the installation of cooling systems.
- In terms of adoption, CRAC and CRAH units dominate with a 35% share of the overall market for cooling systems.
- Some major factors driving the market include increased digitalization as a result of COVID-19, increase in data center investments, and a push towards data center cooling efficiency, and adoption of cooling innovations.
- The Latin America data center cooling market is evolving with the introduction of innovative cooling technologies such as liquid immersion cooling, water-less cooling and rear-door heat exchanger to help operators increase data center efficiency.
- The Latin American data center market is witnessing the expansion of cloud regions by hyperscale cloud providers such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Google. These providers have already pledged to operate a sustainable environment, thereby increasing the deployment of highly efficient and sustainable cooling systems in their self-built data centers and colocated spaces across countries.
Growth Enablers
- Impact of COVID-19
- Impact of the Growing Data Center Investments
- Adoption Of IOT & Big Data
