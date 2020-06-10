NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic growth in Latin America was expected to pick up in 2020; However, the novel coronavirus has forced companies to review their projections. The impact of the pandemic notwithstanding, the region continues to see strong private and public sector investment in infrastructure, construction, and commercial segments that secure a slow but steady market recovery during the forecast period.
In this report, the analyst reviews the increased need for generator sets in light of the current business environment, and reviews the drivers and restraints that affect the growth of the Latin American market. Factors including increased power demand, coupled with an unreliable grid infrastructure is likely to drive the demand for generator sets during the next six years.The analyst aims to:
• Understand the power-related challenges organizations face today
• Monitor the status of the coronavirus outbreak in the region and its market impact
• Assess the current and future use of business generator set technology
• Evaluate factors that drive investments in back-up power
• Measure end users' perception and market penetration
• Discover opportunities in different segments and business sizesOne of the largest pain points in the power industry is the continued need to serve customers with customized solutions and intelligent sales and services. Increasing awareness about the generator sets' benefits is essential to improve market penetration as well as brand loyalty. The latter is crucial for the continued success in this increasingly competitive environment.
