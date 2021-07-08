NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of northern New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in northern New Jersey...Sussex and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, and Northampton. * Through Friday morning. * Heavy rainfall will develop over portions of eastern Pennsylvania and northwestern New Jersey ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa through this afternoon. The area will see 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts at that time. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected with Tropical Storm Elsa tonight into early Friday morning. * Heavy rain in a short period of time may cause streams and creeks to rise quickly out of their banks and there is the potential for flash flooding in areas of poor drainage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&