SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering has welcomed Rory Linehan to its civil engineering team. Joining the firm as of May 13, Mr. Linehan brings nearly two decades of experience as a naval officer and a civil engineer. As Latitude 33's newest Project Manager, his experience with military, residential, and commercial developments will be an asset for the firm. Latitude 33 serves clients in numerous sectors, including residential, educational, healthcare, commercial, civic, military, and hospitality throughout Southern California.
Mr. Linehan brings a wealth of experience to his new role with Latitude 33. For the past 14 years, he has worked in the construction and engineering fields, managing projects, performing and authoring drainage studies, preparing water quality technical reports, coordinating multiple contractors and vendors, and ensuring projects were in compliance with engineering and architectural plans. Additionally, Mr. Linehan serves in the Navy Reserves. During his active duty in the US Navy, he served in multiple roles, most recently as the Officer-in-Charge for the Naval Coastal Warfare Center at NAVSTA Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He also served as a Construction Manager and as an Engineering Division Officer. Mr. Linehan earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Cornell University and his Master of Science in Civil Engineering from San Diego State University.
For Latitude 33, Mr. Linehan will be working on an array of projects ranging from infill mixed-use developments to life science and hospitality projects. He will be tasked with leading a team of engineers and designers to assist in growing Latitude 33's portfolio of projects and technical capabilities.
Matthew J. Semic, PE, Principal with Latitude 33, says, "We're excited to find an individual with so many well-developed strengths. Rory's military background, impressive education, and engineering experience make him a really well-rounded addition to our team. We look forward to putting his knowledge to work and growing him into one of our great team leaders."
About Latitude 33
Founded in 1993, Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering offers a comprehensive, interdisciplinary approach to design. The firm provides public sector planning, land use planning, surveying, public outreach, entitlement services and civil engineering design to public agencies, developers and property owners. The firm specializes in residential, education, healthcare, military, commercial/retail, civic and hospitality projects. For more information, visit latitude33.com.
Media Contact: Beth Binger
BCIpr
619-987-6658
beth.binger@BCIpr.com