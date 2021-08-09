ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2011, David Preiss and Javier Santana – two self-starters hoping to shake up the industry with their future-focused digital approach – founded Launch. This Atlanta-based digital and creative services agency is now celebrating its tenth year in business. Launch has their eyes set on the future, but commemorates all that they have achieved thus far.
In their first decade, Launch:
- Received 40 awards in web design, user experience, video, research, and more
- Grew an Atlanta-based team that is now distributed nationally through a remote workforce
- Fostered ongoing partnerships with Salesforce, Autodesk, Char-Broil, Royal Oak Enterprises, and Gas South
- Signed new clients in the past year, including Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US, Levolor, Coursera, Aaron's, and Tenfold
- Produced an award-winning web show, "SpeedBumps Live!" https://www.speedbumpslive.com
As Launch celebrates, they recognize the people who have made this milestone possible. From their collaborative partners to their team of thinkers, artists, creators, technologists, and storytellers – Launch extends their sincerest gratitude to everyone that has made these past ten years successful and memorable.
In their eleventh year of business, Launch is looking forward to taking on new work, fostering lasting partnerships, bringing on fresh talent, expanding their service offerings, working in a new office space, and giving back to the community. This year they're partnering with Inspiredu, a non-profit that empowers Atlanta youth through digital inclusion and literacy. https://www.iuatl.org
"We look forward to a new partnership with Inspiredu," says Javier Santana, co-founder of Launch. "We want to help close the digital divide and give back to this city that we love."
Launch has moved to a new office in East Atlanta, opening on August 9, 2021, to support a hybrid workforce.
About Launch
Launch Interactive is a privately-held digital and creative services agency headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The agency is dedicated to understanding its clients' businesses, solving problems through strategic thinking, and building meaningful experiences. The Launch team provides support across a variety of services ranging from research and strategy, UX design, content development, technology and engineering, and integrated brand and marketing strategy. Launch's client portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in both business-to-business and business-to-consumer industries. To learn more about their services, visit https://www.launchxd.com.
