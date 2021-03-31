OAKLAND, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LaunchDarkly, the leading feature management platform used by enterprise teams to build better software, will host its first user conference, Galaxy, on April 6 and 7. Attendees will learn about the latest updates to the LaunchDarkly product, and also hear from teams currently leveraging the feature management platform including Advance Auto Parts, RyanAir, and Northwestern Mutual.
Galaxy conference will showcase leading experts currently using feature flags from a range of industries—including financial services, ecommerce, education technology, entertainment, and commercial airlines. Attendees can expect to hear how organizations have adopted LaunchDarkly from the bottom-up, how they migrated from home-grown solutions to the feature flagging platform, best practices for incorporating the platform into a team's daily workflow, and how teams in highly-regulated environments automate their testing and release processes.
Now serving over 1,500 customers worldwide, the company has sharpened its focus on feature management. As COVID-19 has dramatically increased the urgency to digitally transform, organizations are looking for innovative ways to continuously deliver value to customers without additional risk.
"We've seen when development teams and business stakeholders have more control with less risk, they are empowered to make better software, faster," says LaunchDarkly's CEO and Co-Founder Edith Harbaugh. "I'm delighted to see how our customers are using feature management to improve the lives of their customers. We're excited to provide this opportunity for LaunchDarkly users to further their knowledge of the platform and learn from each other."
The live streaming, interactive, and free portion of Galaxy is an opportunity for LaunchDarkly users to up-level their understanding and use of the feature management platform. Through a series of presentations, networking events, and Q&A sessions, attendees can explore what is possible with peers who rely on feature management for improved visibility, testing in production, and safer, faster, progressive releases.
In addition, Galaxy will also provide a hands-on workshop that will dive into emerging use cases for feature management in different scenarios, and how teams can benefit. The fee-based training is recommended for all operators and users of LaunchDarkly, and will provide a jumpstart for individuals new to the platform as well as best practices for those with more experience. The content covered will be the basis of the LaunchDarkly Certified Professional (LDCP) exam.
Galaxy conference will take place on April 7. The single-day, hands-on workshop, Space Camp, will happen on April 6. Recordings of all conference sessions will be made available after the event. To learn more about the speakers, sessions, and registration, please visit: https://launchdarklygalaxy.com/
About LaunchDarkly
Founded in 2014 by Edith Harbaugh and John Kodumal, LaunchDarkly is the feature management platform that software teams use to build better software, faster with less risk. Development teams use feature management as a best practice to separate code deployments from feature releases. With LaunchDarkly, teams control their entire feature lifecycles from concept to launch to value. Serving over 1600 customers, LaunchDarkly is used by teams at Atlassian, HashiCorp, and Intuit. LaunchDarkly is named on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, InfoWorld's 2021 Technology of the Year, and on the Enterprise Tech 30 list. Learn more at https://launchdarkly.com.
