OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LaunchDarkly, the leading feature management solution that software teams use to build better software faster, is witnessing record use of its platform as organizations strive for better control over the digital experiences and services they deliver to their users. Recently serving peaks of 20 trillion feature flags in a single day, LaunchDarkly is seeing a significant increase in usage over the past year.
This high volume reflects a growing focus on feature management as companies like IBM, Sling TV, and Advance Auto Parts prioritize continuously delivering value to customers without additional risk. COVID-19 has dramatically increased the urgency to digitally transform, but change introduces risk and uncertainty that can be challenging to manage. LaunchDarkly has seen that when development teams and business stakeholders have more control over what they put into the world, they are empowered to make better software, faster.
LaunchDarkly's feature management platform is used by more than 1,500 customers globally, including over 20% of the Fortune 100 list. The company is seeing government agencies use feature flags to validate releases in production before sharing with the public, while also rapidly configuring features in real time. EdTech companies are using the feature management platform to put new code into production weekly, and then turn features on for students and teachers when they're confident they are ready.
LaunchDarkly is also seeing large software companies that serve 50+ million consumers worldwide find immense value in being able to quickly make new features available within complex platforms that include multiple code bases that have varying release schedules.
In January, LaunchDarkly was named to InfoWorld's 2021 Technology of the Year list. This week, the company has been named to the Enterprise Tech 30 list, an exclusive list of the most promising private companies in enterprise tech, as determined by the prominent venture capitalists in the sector.
"It's an honor to be named on Wing VC's Enterprise 30 list for a third year as we continue to scale our Feature Management platform," said Edith Harbaugh, CEO and Co-Founder of LaunchDarkly. "Now serving peaks of 20 trillion features a day, LaunchDarkly is used by enterprise organizations including IBM, Northern Trust, and Atlassian to reduce risk and innovate."
LaunchDarkly will host its first user conference, Galaxy, on April 6-7th. The live streaming event will feature learnings, best practices, and interactive opportunities for LaunchDarkly users to up-level their understanding and use of the Feature Management platform. Topics will include testing in production, Progressive Delivery, dynamic configuration, managing code debt, and safe infrastructure migrations and cloud transformations, among others. Galaxy conference is free for all to join.
Founded in 2014 by Edith Harbaugh and John Kodumal, LaunchDarkly is the feature management platform that software teams use to build better software, faster with less risk. Development teams use feature management as a best practice to separate code deployments from feature releases. With LaunchDarkly, teams control their entire feature lifecycles from concept to launch to value. Serving over 1600 customers, LaunchDarkly is used by teams at Atlassian, HashiCorp, and Intuit.
