TULSA, Okla., Sept. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RocketCDL announces the release of its new Driver Rewards tool: Gamify, a platform designed to gamify the driver incentives and rewards experience. Gamify by RocketCDL makes it easy to reward your company's most valuable assets – your drivers – for any operations, safety, productivity, and recruiting metric you want. Gamify offers a new way to connect your company's rewards programs with incentives and prizes that are customized to each driver's preferences.
"Our new platform will revolutionize the way you run your driver rewards program," says James Robinson, RocketCDL Founder and CEO. "Running numerous incentives and retention programs simultaneously presents a huge challenge for marketing teams. Gamify by RocketCDL unlocks the ability for fleets to consolidate their rewards programs into a single platform, where tracking and marketing of rewards to individual drivers can be done automatically with just a few clicks."
Features and benefits of Gamify by RocketCDL include:
- Consolidating your rewards programs into a single, easy-to-use platform
- Personalizing your marketing and rewards to drivers based on their tenure, engagement, and individual preferences
- Rewarding drivers in real time for safe driving, fuel compliance, clean inspections, referrals, anniversaries, and customer or manager kudos
- Access to actionable and transparent analytics to know what's working
Gamify by RocketCDL will be available starting in October. For more information on Gamify by RocketCDL or for pricing quotes, visit rocketcdl.com or reach out to james@rocketcdl.com.
RocketCDL was founded in 2017 to address the difficulties faced by motor carriers in finding, hiring, and retaining the best possible drivers. We've created a gamified referral and retention software tool that you can use, along with the RocketCDL team's expertise, to seamlessly create the most advanced referral and reward program marketing campaigns.
