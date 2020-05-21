LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first streaming service to bridge the gap for a global, multicultural audience, VumaTV today announced it will launch worldwide on Friday, May 22 at 5pm EST. The platform's lineup of on-demand cultural content includes original series, feature films, reality TV shows, and shorts, from all around the world, and will be available to stream anywhere, anytime, on any device.
Named after the Zulu word vuma, meaning "all together," the platform is the brainchild of Founder and CEO Alberto Marzan, who understood firsthand the potential and power of a streaming service that could speak directly to and for a truly diverse audience.
"Intellect is a universal language—and with VumaTV, we've created a streaming experience that is both elevated and inclusive," says Marzan. "Viewers are demanding a more representative media reality and are increasingly interested in streaming content curated from cultures across the globe. Although audiences are more diverse than ever before, traditional media has not kept pace-- and for most of the world, it's not reflective of who they are and how they live in their daily lives. Our goal to change that."
"VumaTV is committed to adding real diversity in content: Shattering the onscreen stereotypes and re-scripting the old narratives, so that younger generations across nations and all walks of life can see themselves in the content they consume."
Sharing untold stories through a real, raw and honest lens, VumaTV brings cultures from across the world together, while celebrating the very things that make them unique. The platform embraces the authentic lifestyle of African American, African Diaspora, Latinx, Asian Diaspora, and "MetroLenial" communities globally— bringing premium content for underserviced audiences into the global limelight.
The platform will be available to consumers via multiple avenues including smartTVs, laptops, tablets, mobile (iOS & Android), Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google. Preview VumaTV's exclusive lineup of acclaimed programming and start streaming at www.vumatv.com
About VumaTV
Vuma's name quite literally means "all together", and that meaning fluently translates into the mission: to bring authentic multicultural content into the global limelight. Led by Founder and CEO Alberto Marzan, VumaTV's vision includes providing curated content for an underserved global multicultural audience— but the platform isn't meant to promote differences in a way that encourages those audiences to wall themselves off from the rest of the world. On the contrary, Vuma strives to provide a streaming service without borders, sharing content that intentionally recognizes and celebrates race, ethnicity, and intellect around the globe.