AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laundris™ Corp announced today that it has been chosen out of an all-time high of 400-plus applicants as one of the top tech companies in the Southern states to be showcased at Venture Atlanta 2021 being held on October 20-21. For 14 years, the annual conference has been selecting the most promising tech companies, and bringing in top investment firms from across the nation to hear them pitch. The annual conference has helped launch more than 500 companies, raising $6.5 billion in funding to date, and serving the needs of the region's vibrant tech community.
"We are very excited to be a part of Venture Atlanta 2021, and look forward to introducing Laundris™ to an incredible audience of investors, and others interested in hearing about our cutting-edge technology for the hotel and commercial linen service industry," said Don Ward, Laundris™ CEO.
Laundris™ is a B2B commercial laundry services software platform designed to bring efficiency to linen inventory management, providing real-time article tracking, analytics, spoilage, and location status. Our patented technology helps hotel managers, and other linen management professionals optimize their inventory and linen service operations.
"Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in our tech ecosystem," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. "We again set a new record with over 400 applicants for Venture Atlanta Momentum 2021—it's our most competitive year ever and reflects yet another raising of the bar in terms of presenter quality."
This year's Venture Atlanta will be held in person with a limited number of tickets available and will also be offered online for those who wish to tune in virtually. For those attending in person, Venture Atlanta is back with its always-great sessions, company presentations, networking opportunities, and outdoor dinner events.
Building off last year's successful virtual model, Venture Atlanta's online experience offers a high-production-quality option that mirrors the benefits of the live conference. Virtual attendees can connect with others at the conference, set up one-on-one meetings, stroll the virtual show floor, watch pitches in real-time, and use features like live chat and audience polling. Each ticket purchased provides attendees with on-demand access to all Venture Atlanta pitches and content for a full year.
Invesco is this year's premier sponsor, with Mailchimp and Stax as presenting sponsors. Venture Atlanta will conclude with Atlanta Startup Battle, in which the top five ASB companies will pitch on stage against one another to win a $100,000 investment.
To learn more about Laundris™, visit https://www.laundris.com. For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event or to view the conference schedule, please visit http://www.ventureatlanta.org.
About Laundris™ Corporation
Laundris™ Digital Linen Solutions set is a dynamic software platform designed to bring efficiency and accuracy to laundry and linen inventory management, providing article tracking, spoilage, and location status in real-time to our customers. Laundris™ was founded in 2017 as Austin Laundry Systems by Don Ward, formerly of Microsoft. Don was also recognized by Google as one of the top 30 US Black Founders to watch in 2021. Clients include Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott, Commodore Perry Estates, Facebook Austin HQ, The City of Austin, and ZIPS Dry Cleaners. Laundris™ Corp is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
About Venture Atlanta
Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 500 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their
