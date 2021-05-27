AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laundris Corp is pleased to announce the grant of patent # 11,004,034 B2 for an RFID and IoT-based inventory management system. This system was invented by CEO Don Ward, and also Cas Milner, Joey Dominguez, Edward Casteel Milner, Jamar Beall, and Rob Garner. Patent representation was provided by Craige Thompson, and Thompson Patent Law. The patent was officially granted by the USPTO on May 11, 2021.
This innovative new technological process helps create efficiency in hotel linen inventory management and laundering, along with added features for sustainability and data management. Two main components of this tech-based inventory management system include a machine learning engine trained to dynamically predict a demand amount of the inventory in response to a set of near-future data, and generate a signal to order the amount of inventory as needed. In an illustrative example, the machine learning engine may be trained by a hotel's historical room booking data, the hotel's historical occupancy data, and corresponding inventory consumption data stored in a database. Various embodiments may enable, for example, the hotel to have better management on the status of inventories at various stages. Example of efficiencies include the revealing of sufficient inventory that was possibly previously unknown, but that may be available through the Laundris™ system. In addition, it may also provide the proper amount of inventory, and may also advantageously reduce the cost spent on unused products.
Some of the benefits and novel concepts outlined in the patent include:
1. Advantageous optimization of linen inventory, so that hotels only need to reorder a smaller amount of inventory
2. The Laundris™ system provides numerous positive impacts on sustainability. For example, due to less unnecessary washing and cleaning, the usage of water, electricity, and laundry detergent may be decreased. The amount of wastewater generated by the washing machine may also advantageously decreased.
3. Accordingly, the fuel consumption may be reduced, which may also reduce the exhausts generated by the trucks, for example.
4. A management inventory system that may provide a predicted inventory amount, the hotel may plan the reordering of the inventory in advance to make the inventory more sustainable in the supply chain.
5. An inventory management system that may also be used in various industries. For example, restaurants, hospitals, and corporate offices may train the machine learning engine accordingly to use the trained machine learning engine to perform the prediction function to predict the amounts of various inventories.
For more information on how to leverage Laundris Corp technology for your commercial laundering and linen needs, please call us at 512.759.8227.
A Word From Laundris Corp CEO, Don Ward
"We are excited to receive this patent from the USPTO, and it validates the uniqueness of value and innovation that we bring to new and existing customers at Laundris™. Laundris ™ is not just a commercial laundry and linen provider, Laundris™ is a tech company, and our first patent clearly demonstrates our novel and innovative approach," says Don Ward, CEO of Laundris Corp.
Laundris™ Digital Linen Solutions set is a dynamic software platform designed to bring efficiency and accuracy to laundry and linen inventory management, providing article tracking, spoilage, and location status in real-time to our customers. Laundris™ was founded in 2017 as Austin Laundry Systems by Don Ward, formerly of Microsoft. Don was also recognized by Google as one of the top 30 US Black Founders to watch for in 2021. Clients include Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott, Commodore Perry Estates, Facebook Austin HQ, The City of Austin, and ZIPS Dry Cleaners. Laundris Corp is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
