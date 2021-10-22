NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The laundry folding robots market is set to grow by USD 495.98 mn from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 38.86% as per the latest report by Technavio.
The laundry folding robots market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by the growing acceptance of personal service robots. However, the factors such as the inability of robots to fold clothes of extreme sizes may impede market growth.
The Laundry Folding Robots Market is segmented by End-user (Residential and Commercial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The laundry folding robots market covers the following areas:
- Laundry Folding Robots Market Sizing
- Laundry Folding Robots Market Forecast
- Laundry Folding Robots Market Analysis
Some Companies Mentioned
- Consolidated Laundry Machinery
- FoldiMate Inc.
- Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH
- Panasonic Corp.
- Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd.
Laundry Folding Robots Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.86%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 495.98 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
27.89
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 39%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Consolidated Laundry Machinery, FoldiMate Inc., Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Sara Equipments, Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd., and Welco Garments Machinery Pvt. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
