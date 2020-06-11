LOS ANGELES and WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 90 high school seniors in California have officially graduated this year from Laurel Springs School, a leading pioneer in online K-12 education, ending a universally unconventional school year on a high note.
While the fully online school's graduation ceremony has traditionally taken place in-person—originally slated this year for Anaheim, Calif.—the Laurel Springs Class of 2020 was instead honored with a virtual ceremony on Thursday, June 4.
"We are incredibly proud to see another amazing group of students begin their next chapter after graduating from Laurel Springs," said Megan O'Reilly Palevich, M.Ed., Head of School at Laurel Springs. "Our school aims to provide students not only a rigorous curriculum, but also the skills necessary to foster the independence, self-advocacy, and confidence they will need to succeed in college and beyond. The Class of 2020 serves as an exemplar of the core values of Laurel Springs, our staff, and our educators."
The Class of 2020 is the largest in the school's 29-year history with more than 500 full-time seniors earning a diploma and matriculating to top colleges and universities, including Claremont McKenna College; Harvard University; Princeton University; Stanford University; University of California, Berkeley; University of California, Los Angeles; and the University of Southern California.
Members of the school's graduating class from California include:
- Jamie Stephens, 18, of San Jose, Calif., attended Laurel Springs for two years and aspires to become a professional ballet dancer after completing her training program at the San Francisco Ballet School in San Francisco, Calif.
"Laurel Springs has helped me to plan my time better, especially with my busy full-time schedule at San Francisco Ballet School," Stephens said. "I have learned to prioritize my work and become more organized. Laurel Springs has afforded me the flexibility to work around my schedule and the demands of balancing two full-time school programs at the same time."
- Nick Williams, 18, of Mission Viejo, Calif., has studied for seven years with Laurel Springs and will attend Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz., where he plans to study Psychology and swim as a member of the University's NCAA Division I swimming team.
"Laurel Springs has prepared me for college and, as a competitive swimmer, gave me the flexibility I needed to give 100% to my training while in high school," Williams said.
This year's graduating class is expected to surpass the scholarship earnings of the previous year. Laurel Springs' Class of 2019 earned $9.7 million in scholarships.
Families interested in learning more about Laurel Springs are encouraged to visit the school's website or contact the Admissions team.
About Laurel Springs School
Laurel Springs School is a fully accredited private online school offering a challenging K-12 academic program that engages global learners and values students as individuals. Our school is designed for the college preparatory student who wishes to grow and excel academically and personally while maintaining a flexible schedule. Laurel Springs has an outstanding record of placing its graduates into selective colleges and universities of their choice in the U.S. and throughout the world.
To learn more about Laurel Springs School visit www.laurelsprings.com