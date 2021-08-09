QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, LLC, a $1.65 billion provider of communications services to multilocation businesses and government agencies, announced today that the company's Director of Marketing, Lauren Grenier, is an honoree on the inaugural Channel Futures DE&I 101 list released today by the leading channel media organization.
Channel Futures DE&I 101 list recognizes individuals from a wide spectrum of multicultural backgrounds who are driving diversity, equity and inclusion in the technology channel through their words, actions and leadership.
"The publication of this list represents a milestone for the industry and channel in raising the visibility of individuals who are truly at the center of change in the industry," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content, Informa Tech Channels. "These individuals are propelling their organizations forward when it comes to innovation, business growth and customer/supplier connections. The Channel Futures team is proud of its role in bringing this list, spearheaded by Managing Editor Buffy Naylor, to market recognizing such a great group of individuals."
Grenier, an inaugural member of the DE&I 101, is a rising star at Granite and in the technology channel. She began her channel career in 2012 and rose quickly through the ranks from Channel Sales Coordinator to her current role. In addition, she is a Board Member for the Alliance of Channel Women and serves as Co-chair of the ACW Communications Committee. Grenier received the ACW ACT Award for her volunteer contributions in 2019. She also received the Channel Partners 2020 Circle of Excellence Award in 2020 for her passionate dedication to the channel.
Grenier advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion in her company, community and the channel. She is involved in Granite's CANDID organization, which promotes racial equality, and Granite RockOUT, which supports the LGBTQ+ community. Both initiatives provide resources to Granite teammates on how to foster tolerance in their communities. As part of ACW, Grenier has led discussions on DEI through initiatives like "Keepin' it Real with ACW" video series and a recent webinar, "Pride, Role Models, and Allies," marking Pride Month 2021.
"I am not an expert on diversity, equity and inclusion, but I believe that by participating in the discussions and listening, I will walk away understanding a lot more than before the conversation started," said Grenier. "By example, I hope to encourage others to do the same; it's the first step toward ending discrimination in our companies, our communities and the channel."
"It's been proven that a diverse workforce can make a company more innovative, productive and profitable," said Kelly Danziger, general manager, Informa Tech Channels. "Our industry is constantly evolving to keep pace with advances in information and communications technologies and the workplace structure. It's essential that the industry and the channel also evolve in step with the workplace demographics. Beyond making good business sense, it's the right thing to do."
About the Channel Futures DE&I 101 List
The Channel Futures DE&I 101 list was created to turn a spotlight on the dedicated and determined individuals working to eliminate discrimination in the industry. The need for DE&I has been acknowledged in the information and communications industries for many years. But while any number of tech organizations have received attention for the DE&I programs they've launched, it's the people at the grassroots level who get things started and keep the momentum going. And too often their efforts go unacknowledged.
Nominations for the premiere DE&I 101 list were solicited on the Channel Futures website. Between April 15 and June 15, 2021, individuals could nominate themselves or others for the list. Applications were open to managers, leaders and individual contributors. All submissions were thoroughly reviewed by members of the Channel Futures editorial team with input from advisory board members.
About Channel Futures
Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. Our properties include Channel Futures MSP 501, recognizing the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Futures DEI 101, honoring and celebrating those who have often been under-represented in tech channels; Channel Partners Events, delivering unparalleled in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, The MSP Summit, and Channel Evolution Europe; and DEI Community Group, our initiatives to educate, support, promote, and sustain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the IT channel industry.
Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; We are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.
About Granite
Granite delivers one-stop communications solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.65 billion company serves more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United States and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management. Granite launched in 2002 and grew quickly by helping businesses simplify sourcing and managing local and long-distance phone services with one point of contact and one invoice for all their office locations nationwide. Today, Granite is the leader in aggregating Plain Old Telephone Services (POTS) and has extended its unique value proposition – "one company, one contact, one bill" – to include a range of advance business communications services, including Internet access, SD-WAN, wireless WAN, hosted PBX, SIP trunking, mobile voice and data, mobile device management, managed security, network integration and much more. Granite employs more than 2,400 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass., and nine regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.
