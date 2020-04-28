LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LAWCLERK, the leading online marketplace for freelance lawyers, today announced a collection of resources for stay at home lawyers to remain productive and generate revenue while working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. LAWCLERK's Legal Outsourcing Toolkit includes everything lawyers need to get started, including a 42-page "Ultimate Guide to Legal Outsourcing" primer, a 9-minute "Keep Calm and Lawyer On" video tutorial, a Project Worksheet and access to LAWCLERK's network of thousands of talented freelance lawyers in all 50 states. These resources are based on years of experience and hundreds of real-world projects on the LAWCLERK marketplace, which increased dramatically in the past year marked by record year-over-year revenue growth of 400%, three times the number of projects and twice the number of active users in 2019 compared to 2018.
"I haven't had as much time to delegate as I would like—until now," said Philip Landsman, a litigation attorney in California and LAWCLERK user. "Having extra time to delegate projects to my LAWCLERK legal team is turning out to be a rare silver lining during a terrible world crisis."
Launched in 2018, LAWCLERK's online marketplace was built to support remote legal work. The marketplace provides the tools lawyers need to successfully navigate these uncertain times, including remote communication, secure document sharing, time keeping, and managing conflicts.
Highlights of the Legal Outsourcing Toolkit include:
- LAWCLERK'S Ultimate Guide to Legal Outsourcing, a 42-page primer on growing a legal practice using on-demand virtual associates. The booklet explains the types of legal work than can be effectively outsourced, offers practical tips on team building, advice on revising engagement agreements, and much more.
- A detailed worksheet that guides first-time remote lawyers through a step by step process for delegating legal projects. The worksheet can be used to post a project online, delegate a project to an associate, train a new hire, or design a set of standard operating procedures at a law firm.
- A new video, "Keep Calm and Lawyer On," walks viewers through the process of posting a confidential legal project, setting a project price, building a team of qualified freelancers, and securely sharing documents and communications using the LAWCLERK online marketplace.
- Access to the LAWCLERK marketplace – including thousands of fully-vetted lawyers spanning subject matter experts, retired judges, military spouses and stay-at-home parents.
To build and sustain a successful law practice in the twenty-first century, legal professionals must adopt more nimble business models that enable them to respond quickly and decisively to diverse client requests. LAWCLERK was built to bring this new model of practicing law to life. In addition to connecting lawyers with licensed freelance lawyers, LAWCLERK advisors are constantly working with individual lawyers on ways to cut costs, protect revenue, and get more done – giving firms and solo practitioners the flexibility and support they need to grow their practice while keeping their focus on case strategy, going to court and making clients happy. LAWCLERK's virtual marketplace makes it easy for lawyers to work productively in a virtual environment.
"During these trying times, our priority is to collectively pull together with the legal community and provide the support they need to continue practicing as stress-free as possible during the months ahead," said Greg Garman, CEO of LAWCLERK. "COVID-19 is a forcing function for small firms and solo practitioners to embrace new ways of doing business, and those that are able to adapt quickly to these new conditions may even emerge on the other side of the pandemic stronger."
Sign-up for the Legal Outsourcing Toolkit now and learn how LAWCLERK can help you improve your practice today.
About LAWCLERK
LAWCLERK provides the only ABA-compliant, nationwide marketplace where attorneys can hire a freelance lawyer to help with any written legal work they would otherwise delegate to an associate or paralegal. The technology is built to comply with each state's ethical rules, and there are no sign-up fees or monthly fees – hiring attorneys simply post a project at the flat fee price they set. LAWCLERK provides the expertise of thousands of freelance lawyers skilled at performing a range of projects, from simple discovery responses to Supreme Court writ petitions. LAWCLERK was founded by three practicing lawyers and is privately held.