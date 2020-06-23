LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LAWCLERK, the leading online marketplace for freelance lawyers, today announced it will host a new podcast "The Successful Business and Practice of Law", dedicated to examining how today's legal practitioners are running their businesses and the best practices being applied to make them better. Scheduled to air every third Tuesday of the month, the podcast comes on the heels of LAWCLERK's successful virtual summit under the same name, which drew over 500 attendees and is now available for download. The podcast kicks off on Tuesday June 23 with guest, Glen Lerner, one of the most successful personal injury lawyers in the country. To listen, subscribe to the podcast on Google, Apple Podcast or Spotify.
The "Successful Business and Practice of Law" lineup of guests will feature attorneys, legal practitioners and technologists who are building innovative business models and simply doing things differently. Topics range from how technology is changing the industry to evolutions taking place in emerging legal markets like Small Law. Guests will present their views on where the legal industry is, and where we are likely heading, and provide impactful information about business and marketing strategies that listeners can immediately integrate into their own practice.
"Every day, I have the most interesting conversations with my peers that I've always wanted to share with a larger audience, and this podcast is the manifestation of that vision and a way I can give back to the legal community," said Greg Garman, CEO and co-founder of LAWCELRK. "I'm fortunate to be in a circle of really forward-thinking influencers who are pushing the boundaries of our industry, and I'm hopeful this podcast will serve as a change agent to get others thinking in that direction."
To learn more about LAWCLERK's "The Successful Business and Practice of Law" podcast, please visit the LAWCLERK website where you will also find more information about how LAWCLERK helps law firms build and power their practices with on-demand virtual associates.
About LAWCLERK
LAWCLERK provides the only ABA-compliant, nationwide marketplace where attorneys can hire a freelance lawyer to help with any written legal work they would otherwise delegate to an associate or paralegal. The technology is built to comply with each state's ethical rules, and there are no sign-up fees or monthly fees – hiring attorneys simply post a project at the flat fee price they set. LAWCLERK provides the expertise of thousands of freelance lawyers skilled at performing a range of projects, from simple discovery responses to Supreme Court writ petitions. LAWCLERK was founded by three practicing lawyers and is privately held.