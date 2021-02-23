MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LawDistrict.com, an innovative new legal document preparation service, launches today promising to make life easier for people and professionals navigating important legal matters.
February marked the launch of LawDistrict.com, an innovative legal document customization service. It is set to greatly simplify creating legal contracts and forms for everyday Americans and time-pressed law professionals.
LawDistrict offers pre-prepared, optimized templates that can be customized for any state nationwide. This is facilitated by a user-friendly preparation process and helpful support resources. It makes it possible to build legal documents in minutes.
The company offers a 7-day free trial to its full library of customizable templates, allowing users to create, personalize, and download PDF files of their legal documents at no cost. For longer-term access, the firm offers both paid monthly and yearly subscription packages as well as flexible options for one-off document creation.
The service is fully mobile-friendly, enabling users to access their documents on the go whenever modifications are needed. All data is confidentially stored and securely protected by SSL protocols.
LawDistrict's service also comes with expert support. Customer assistance is provided 365 days a year and 7 days a week in multiple languages. Additionally, the company offers helpful guidance resources via its legal dictionary and blog.
LawDistrict's CMO Tom Drake commented that the company hopes to be a "game-changing service" for average Americans tackling legal matters.
"Now more than ever, everyday Americans rely on essential legal documents to navigate important business or estate planning concerns. Even for legal professionals, this can be a time consuming, confusing, and often expensive process to manage."
"That's why it's our goal to make creating expertly prepared legal documents easier whatever the user's necessities may be. With accessible, fast, and secure web tools and pre-prepared document templates for common needs such as Eviction Notices, NDAs, Power of Attorney, Residential Lease Agreements, or Bills of Sale, we hope to lead the charge towards taking the anxiety out of handling legal matters."
