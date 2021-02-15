COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LawDog was created specifically for instances like the GameStop and AMC trading freeze and broker "crashes." These cases are ideal, where harm to the consumer is consistent among a large population. When Robinhood, along with other trading platforms, arbitrarily controlled the ability for its customers to buy certain stocks such as GameStop and AMC Theatres and only allowed them to sell, it created panic selling costing its customers millions of dollars. LawDog uses the power of the number of consumer investors who were wronged to fight for justice.
LawDog continues to receive interest from thousands of people on Reddit seeking justice. The consumer-friendly arbitration platform streamlines the process for investors, allowing LawDog to quickly get to work.
Their arbitration platform is building the future of consumer rights and legal accessibility with a focus on helping the "little guy" against "big business." The Terms and Conditions for Robinhood users force people to give up their rights to sue and replace it with FINRA Arbitration. With LawDog's experience taking on several multi-national financial institutions on behalf of the consumer, they level the playing field providing forced arbitration as a meaningful weapon to bring justice to the wronged.
This is the Moment that Will Test the Integrity of Consumer Arbitration
LawDog's team of lawyers have the strategy and skillset to execute large scale consumer arbitration and the proven experience and capability to prosecute successfully.
"The arbitration system was designed to fracture collective efforts by consumers. With LawDog, we're able to seamlessly combine consumers and their claims into a collective effort to get the best results for our clients," said Alex Darr, consumer advocate and LawDog attorney who has successfully defended consumers against global financial institutions such as JP Morgan Chase, US Bank, Citi and Bank of America.
About LawDog's Team
Recognized for their work as a nationally respected debt collection law firm. Their experience allows them to understand the "fine print" and puts them in a position to help consumers fight wrongs from corporations. LawDog's team of lawyers know consumer protection.
