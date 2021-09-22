NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LawGeex today announced the launch of its Professional Services division, a new offering from the industry's first AI-powered Contract Review Automation (CRA) solution designed to deliver industry insights, educational and advisory services to clients.
LawGeex ProServ leverages the value of LawGeex's deep industry knowledge to help customers realize untapped business potential from the right technology. It includes:
Seminars and lectures on topics addressing AI and automation, contract acceleration, and practical tips to deliver higher quality legal services
Tailored advisory services to develop a winning strategy for improving workflows and optimizing technology at scale, with speed and certainty across an entire organization
LawGeex CEO and Co-Founder Noory Bechor notes that true digital transformation of contracts depends on contract readiness:
"Our clients often come to us for additional support and guidance around contract processes and technologies, outside of contract review and negotiation. Contract review automation tools are a quick and ongoing win for companies, requiring very little change management or implementation time. But other legal technologies, like CLMs, often require a much more thoughtful approach, as they require a more significant investment of time and moneyDepending on an organization's existing processes and tech stack, most companies require additional support and guidance to implement those."
Heading up the new offering is regulatory compliance specialist and Director of Professional Services at LawGeex, Judi Crimmins, who holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.) from the University of London.
LawGeex ProServ helps clients address the importance of discovery, such as how to identify common bottlenecks and strategies for overcoming them, the role AI and automation play in contract acceleration, and practical considerations to help legal teams avoid mistakes and manage expectations in choosing the right contract tech solution.
"Ultimately, we're designing solutions for clients who are faced with a widening array of challenges and responsibilities relating to the contracting process, and are drowning in a sea of legal technology solutions all seeming to offer similar outcomes," said Crimmins. "Legal tech disruption starts with unhappy lawyers, not technology. We designed LawGeex ProServ as a response to frustrated clients – to assist with their contracting journeys and provide clarity in the complex world of legal tech."
This exclusive offering is available for clients of the leading CRA solution as a complimentary value of service. Clients can join the waitlist and learn more by contacting their dedicated Customer Success Team.
About LawGeex: The LawGeex AI-powered platform reduces cost and accelerates deal closure by automating the complex legal work of pre-signature reviewing, redlining, and negotiating contracts. Legal teams can offload routine work to refocus their efforts on strategic issues and reduce risk and cost. LawGeex's managed AI has been recognized by Gartner and HBO as a leading force in bringing powerful innovation and technology to the legal world. Dozens of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies—including HP, eBay, and GE Power—trust LawGeex. Learn more at lawgeex.com.
