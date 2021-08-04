NEW YORK, August 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The leading Contract Review Automation (CRA) platform, LawGeex, has been named a top five law tech vendor by Chambers and Partners, one of the most respected analytics research firms in the legal industry. The report was the culmination of seven months of independent, third party validated analysis of legal tech companies and comprehensive interviews with law firms, in-house general counsels and more.
"There's been more and more interest in legal technology from Chambers readers and law firms themselves," said Jay Waller, Assistant Editor at Chambers and Partners. "Law technology companies are becoming increasingly important to the industry and there has been lots of interest from our readership in ranking law technology companies."
As the pioneer of Contract Review Automation Technology, LawGeex provides AI-driven document analysis that has elevated it as the industry standard utilized by thousands of in-house counsels at corporations ranging from emerging startups to Fortune 500 organizations.
"The market has gotten much more crowded since we debuted contract review automation six years ago. In a sea of legal technology, we want to educate the market on how companies can best leverage technology to free up their lawyers to provide more important and strategic services," said LawGeex CEO Noory Bechor.
The LawGeex platform consistently outperformed competitors and was noted in interviews with lawyers and other companies as well. "General counsel and corporate lawyers are one of the best sources of information because they are exposed to technology from many different legal tech companies," noted Jay Waller.
About LawGeex
The LawGeex AI-powered platform reduces cost and accelerates deal closure by automating the complex legal work of pre-signature reviewing, redlining, and negotiating contracts. Legal teams can offload routine work to refocus their efforts on strategic issues and reduce risk and cost. LawGeex has been recognized by Gartner and HBO as a leading force in bringing powerful innovation and technology to the legal world. Dozens of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies—including HP, eBay, and GE Power—trust LawGeex.
