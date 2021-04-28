NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The leading Contract Review Automation (CRA) platform, LawGeex, has released its 2021 Contract Tech Buyer's Guide. The highly anticipated annual report is relied upon by senior legal professionals around the world to navigate contract technology and help alleviate some of the challenges associated with purchasing contract automation tools.
To remain competitive, businesses today must continue to find ways to use automation to reduce cost and increase efficiency in all departments - and legal is no exception. The Contract Tech Buyer's Guide gives legal teams a deep and unparalleled look into the various ways automation and artificial intelligence can be applied to their day-to-day operations.
This annual publication is utilized by the legal departments of many of the largest enterprises to assess tech buying decisions that make attorneys more productive and improve deal flow. The demand for the Guide has reached a fever pitch in light of the surge in automation and digital transformation that has taken place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I know first-hand the challenges associated with evaluating, choosing, and deploying technology solutions, while minimizing impact on current business momentum and meeting unique requirements of a complex matrixed business," said Lucy Bassil, former Assistant General Counsel at Microsoft, founder of Innolaw Group and co-author of the Guide. "Law department leaders regularly reference prior versions of this guide for insights into legal technology. This focused Guide on only contracting-related tech is very timely and critical to understanding the space."
The growth of Contract Review Automation tools comes as top legal departments increasingly seek operational efficiencies that not only improve productivity and accuracy in document review, but also to address common challenges of worker burnout. As the pioneer in CRA, LawGeex is currently being used by dozens of Fortune 500 companies to automate their contract review and negotiation process. The annual guide is created to help legal teams of all sizes to evaluate their automation needs and compare the capabilities of various technology providers to automate processes such as contract review, negotiation and risk analysis.
