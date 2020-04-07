PHOENIX, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LawLogix, the leader in electronic I-9 and E-Verify compliance solutions, has introduced a new Remote I-9 Rapid Deployment solution to support employers across the U.S. adopting 'work from home' policies as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new solution enables organizations to quickly implement specialized remote tools and workflows that streamline the employee onboarding process and completion of the Form I-9 as required by law.
During the past several weeks, online retailers, healthcare organizations and a host of other businesses have been conducting mass hiring for full-time, part-time and temporary workers needed to support their U.S. government-deemed essential services. At the same time, these organizations have struggled to onboard new hires in compliance with the strict Form I-9 rules and requirements.
"Employers with work at home policies need to implement a Form I-9 and E-Verify process that meets the requirements of immigration compliance while also ensuring the safety and well-being of their entire workforce," said John Fay, president of LawLogix. "The Remote I-9 Rapid Deployment offering ensures these organizations are up and running with their solution in a fraction of the time and streamlines the completion of the Form I-9 as required by law."
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has provided flexibility through the new virtual verification option. However, employers can also use an authorized representative to conduct the verification now with no further follow-up required. Many organizations are choosing this option and permitting new hires to 'find a friend' or even a family member to act as the authorized agent during these difficult times.
The LawLogix Remote I-9 Rapid Deployment includes simplified training and best-practice compliance settings that enable organizations of any size to quickly adopt and implement an electronic I-9 solution, including secure online access for both the new hire and authorized representative. LawLogix has also released new enhancements to facilitate the DHS' virtual verification option, including the ability to flag, track and manage employees who will need to be verified in-person when normal business operations resume.
LawLogix Guardian I-9 and E-Verify software supports over 100,000 remote Form I-9 verifications per year. To learn more about LawLogix's Remote I-9 Rapid Deployment feature visit LawLogix.com/remote-i9-rapid-deploy.
About Hyland
Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.
About LawLogix, a division of Hyland
LawLogix assists millions of people every year through its innovative Electronic I-9 Compliance, E-Verify and immigration case management software. Founded in 2000, LawLogix is a trusted SaaS provider for many prestigious immigration law firms and organizations and corporations that include over 50 members of the Fortune 500 and 2 of the world's largest retail companies. For more information about LawLogix and our suite of products, visit the LawLogix website.
