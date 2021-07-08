DENVER, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LawToolBox today announced it has been named a finalist of the 2021 Microsoft Commercial Marketplace Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
Carol-Lynn Grow, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of LawToolBox, said, "Our recognition as finalist of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award is an honor which facilitates adoption and fosters awareness of our offer as a best-in-class deadline and matter management solution in Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and SharePoint for legal professionals, corporations, and governments worldwide."
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various of categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. LawToolBox was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace.
"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."
LawToolBox helps legal professionals increase productivity with its patented Deadlines and Matter Management solution for Office 365. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado with global customers including governments, corporations, and law firms, LawToolBox provides a suite of collaboration tools that empowers organizations to improve workflows and streamline legal operations using Outlook, Microsoft Teams, and SharePoint.
