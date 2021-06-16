GREENVILLE, N.C., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LBA University Inc., a unit of LBA Group, Inc. has launched a new, improved website and training portal featuring enhanced group safety training management, tighter security, online certificate verifications, and faster enrollment processing.
LBA University now offers online training in over 100 safety areas. As a major provider of training to the wireless telecommunications industry, over 25,000 have taken its premier Radio Frequency (RF) safety awareness certification trainings, now in English, Spanish, and French. Training offerings have been expanded to a full catalog of OSHA-responsive safety courses relevant to the telecommunications industry, general industry, construction, emergency services, and more.
Whether an individual seeking a single RF Awareness Certification course, or a safety manager seeking to enroll dozens of students in multiple courses, the complete enrollment process can now be quickly and conveniently done entirely on line. For HR and safety managers, LBA University can custom design course bundles to unique onboarding requirements.
A new Learning Management System provides HR and safety training managers greater functionality for employee enrollment, progress tracking, comprehensive reporting, and certification security. For trainees, this means better accessibility to courses and a clear dashboard to view progress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
"Our new all-in-one LMS is the core customer feature in this launch," says Kiara Walbrook, LBA University Manager. "Our customers can now access everything they need in one place online, anytime. It is faster, more convenient, and exciting! We have shaped the new website using feedback from our training managers and trainees to provide a better experience for both."
About LBA Group, Inc.
LBA Group, Inc. has over 55 years of experience in providing technology and risk management for industrial and telecommunications infrastructure assets in the radio frequency and electromagnetic spaces. LBA is a multiple INC5000 awardee, CVMSDC-certified, and is a North Carolina Top 50 Hispanic minority-owned small business. The group is comprised of LBA University, Inc. providing online professional safety training; LBA Technology, Inc., a leading source and integrator of radio frequency systems, lightning protection, and EMC equipment for broadcast, industrial, and government users worldwide; and the professional technical and compliance consultancy, Lawrence Behr Associates, Inc. Through all of its business units, LBA provides an RF Safety One Stop™ option for comprehensive RF Safety industry training, PPE, audits, and remediation. The companies are based in Greenville, N.C., USA. Keep up with what's going on at LBA by following the company on Facebook and LinkedIn.
