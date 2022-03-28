LBO Technology, previously announced in 2020 that it had been selected with its partner MicroAutomation to deploy a JITC Certified Next Generation 9-1-1 solution, by the PFPA. We are pleased to announce that Omni911, MicroAutomation's Next Generation 9-1-1 call handling solution, is now providing the Pentagon with the mission critical life and safety function for which it has been designed.
LEESBURG, Va., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LBO Technology, previously announced in 2020 that it had been selected with its partner MicroAutomation to deploy a JITC Certified Next Generation 9-1-1 solution, by the PFPA. We are pleased to announce that Omni911, MicroAutomation's Next Generation 9-1-1 call handling solution, is now providing the Pentagon with the mission-critical life and safety function for which it has been designed.
The PFPA, located within the Pentagon, is the premier agency within the Department of Defense (DoD) relating to force protection best practices by professionalizing, standardizing, and integrating services, processes, and systems.
Omni911 is a software-based NG9-1-1 call handling solution, fully certified with the DoD's Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) program. JITC is a wing of the DoD/ Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), that tests and certifies information technology products for military use. JITC certifies that solutions meet the stringent requirements for information assurance (IA), interoperability (IO) and cybersecurity (CS) to operate within the DoD. LBO's teaming partner, MicroAutomation has obtained and maintained JITC certifications for its products since 2005. Omni911 is fully compliant with NENA i3 standards, capable of operating in premise-based, hosted, or cloud environments. It is built to serve the unique and combined needs of both the DoD's Emergency Communications Centers, Command and Control centers and civilian Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP). Omni911 seamlessly supports legacy phone switches, current IP-based session controllers, and ESInet networked environments.
"Continuing to expand the mission-critical life safety solutions provided by LBO to the PFPA is an honor. We are extremely pleased with the mutual success LBO and our partners continue to create with our growing list of DoD Emergency Management and Force Protection clients," said Lynwood Owens, CEO – LBO Technology "As a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), we are honored that our technology and services are securely supporting the emergency communications needs for the PFPA."
LBO Technology LLC, is an SBA Certified HUBZone, 8(a) Small Business headquartered in Leesburg, Virginia, with a secondary office in North Charleston, SC. LBO was incorporated in 2009 and maintains a Top-Secret facility clearance. Our core competencies are Program Management Office (PMO), Diversity, Inclusion, & Empathy Training, ServiceNow Support, Personal & Physical Security, Emergency Management Services, Data Analytics, Application Development, Help Desk, Information Assurance, and Cyber Security. LBO Technology supports the Department of State, Department of Commerce, Health & Human Services, Defense Intelligence Agency, Defense Logistics Agency, Defense Information Security Agency, Washington Headquarters Services, Army INSCOM, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Environmental Protection Agency, United States Geological Survey, and Department of Agriculture. https://www.lbotech.com
MicroAutomation's team of experts provides next-generation automation and efficiency for crucial communications. Our automated solutions are designed with users in mind by making communication experiences effortless for both our clients and their end customers. MicroAutomation leverages proven technologies and best practices to create and implement reliable and effective emergency response and enterprise contact center solutions for agencies and Fortune 500 companies throughout the world for a broad range of industries including public safety 9-1-1 centers, healthcare, retail, hospitality, utilities, the Department of Defense, and other targeted industries. For more information, please visit http://www.MicroAutomation.com
