SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On August 20, 2021, learning and compliance management solution provider, LCvista, was named No. 819 on Inc. magazine's annual 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"It's an honor to debut on the Inc. 5000 list in 2021. We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Inc. Magazine," LCvista's Founder and Chief Sales Officer Scott McAfee said. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and ongoing commitment of our team as well as the lasting, valuable partnerships we have built with our clients."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but those named on this year's list proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," Editor-in-Chief of Inc. Scott Omelianuk said. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
With a passion for the work they do and the community they serve, LCvista introduced the Full Product Suite and Compliance Solution in 2017. The LCvista team continues to serve those customers through an ongoing commitment to listen to their needs. Today, LCvista enhances the learning experience and tracks compliance for over 100,000 professionals.
About LCvista
LCvista is the leading learning and compliance management solution provider for the accounting industry. Founded in 2016, the company is committed to bringing clarity, understanding, and efficiency to your firm's learning and compliance landscape. Now, more than half of the top 30 accounting firms depend on LCvista's compliance solution and full product suite to meet their evolving learning and development needs.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
Media Contact
Laura Silver, LCvista, +1 (855) 980-0357, lsilver@lcvista.com
SOURCE LCvista