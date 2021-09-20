VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FISPAN, the market leader in ERP-banking, today announced a new partnership with Leading Edge Alliance (LEA Global). LEA is one of the largest international associations in the world, creating an engaged community of almost 200 firms focused on accounting, financial, tax and business advisory services with specialized knowledge across many industry sectors. This partnership will help FISPAN reach an even wider breadth of end users through LEA Global's extensive association of accounting, consulting and business partners.
"We are incredibly excited to join LEA Global's exclusive community. FISPAN looks forward to working with their expansive list of worldwide partners to help further bridge the gap between the ERP environment and modern banking platforms," says Kamal Hassin, Head of Partnerships at FISPAN. "Alongside the thought leaders of LEA Global's association, we will be able to better serve the immediate needs and long-term wants of all those who touch the financial services space."
"We are thrilled to be partnering with FISPAN to offer insight and opportunities to our member firms to help better serve their clients. Now that financial services are becoming more and more intertwined into the operational tools that businesses use, FISPAN can help our firms address ERP needs for their financial services clients and relationships" says Jessica Pescatrice, Marketing and Communications Director at LEA Global.
The benefits of this new partnership include:
- Supporting implementation of growth strategies for LEA Global and member firms
- Establishing the accounting and consultant network as a new growth channel
- Bringing automation and efficiency solutions to accounting practices
Together, LEA Global and FISPAN will bridge the gap between banking capabilities - or lack thereof - and the corporate end user's ERP or accounting system, while leveraging LEA Global's partners to expand the reach of FISPAN's services into new countries and regions across the globe.
About FISPAN: FISPAN works alongside some of the largest Global Banks, such as J.P. Morgan Chase and City National Bank, on their API and ERP Integration capabilities as the market leader in ERP banking. By embedding banking services within the corporate clients' ERP and accounting software, FISPAN supports banks to give commercial clients a contextual banking experience. Within their corporate ERP, customers access banking transactions, manage payables and receivables, automate reconciliation, access direct bank data feeds, real-time cash visibility and forecasting, and can also purchase other financial services in near real-time.
Through FISPAN, users have a simple and scalable means to streamlining their bill payment, receivables, and account reconciliation workflows, thereby saving time and effort for higher-value activities.
About LEA Global:
Founded in 1999, LEA Global is one of the largest international associations in the world, creating an engaged community of almost 200 firms focused on accounting, financial, tax and business advisory services with specialized knowledge across many industry sectors. LEA Global firms operate from 451 offices in over 100 countries, giving clients of LEA Global firms access to the knowledge, skills and experience of more than 1,600 partners and almost 16,000 staff members.
For further information or inquiries, please reach out to partnerships@fispan.com.
