MESA, Ariz., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lead Sticker, a lead management platform with Automated SMS, Smart Dialer, and Contact Management capabilities announces the launch of their new software as a service. Designed for the sales "door knockers" of the world, the product is designed to help individual salespeople create meaningful one-to-one conversations.
Available now with a free 30 day trial, the company invites all sales "closers" to experience how unified inbound and outbound call tracking combined with personalized, automated SMS can create more meaningful conversations, increase sales and help them never lose track of valuable leads.
"The current pandemic has been a nightmare for many small businesses and direct sales organizations. It has been especially challenging for direct-to-consumer door-knocking professionals to meet with and interact with their customers" says Brad Berdine, Founder and chief architect of Lead Sticker.
Lead Sticker makes it easier with a simple browser interface and unified conversations, all captured in a single, continuous conversation screen.
"Our objective is straightforward - Help the salesperson engage and stay in front of their customers/leads by leveraging autonomous technology."
For many sales professionals it's very frustrating to have text messages on their phone, email in the cloud and contact details in a centrally controlled CRM system - only then to have the marketing department pump out automated messages from systems they have no control or visibility over."
Lead Sticker puts control in the hands of the individual salesperson. It creates a unified experience for the quota carrying professional - all in a decentralized deployment model. Individual sales professionals, agents and top producers can create their own unique sms campaigns and track their marketing and sales efforts using individualized tracking phone numbers.
Lead Sticker is built for the salesperson - the individual on the phone or in conversation with the customer - that is closing the deal. Discover more by visiting http://www.LeadSticker.com or at https://www.linkedin.com/company/lead-sticker/.
About Lead Sticker, LLC
Founded in 2021, Lead Sticker is a software-as-a-service provider, incubated in the real estate and used car industries and especially built for individual sales producers. Sales professionals in real estate, insurance, home security, solar, pest and member companies of the Direct Sales Association will find Lead Sticker to be highly attractive to their direct-to-consumer sales models.
Media Contact
Ian Gilyeat, Lead Sticker, +1 6026923818, ian@leadsticker.com
SOURCE Lead Sticker