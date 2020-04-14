Premium Flagship Series Features Industry-Leading 120 Hz Fluid Display, Fast Wireless Charging and 5G Connectivity
NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global mobile technology company, OnePlus, today launched its newest lineup of flagship smartphones – the OnePlus 8 series – featuring the ultra-premium OnePlus 8 Pro and premium OnePlus 8. With a focus on delivering the fastest, smoothest experience for its tech-savvy users, OnePlus is elevating its signature, high refresh rate display to a blazing 120Hz, raising the industry benchmark again for premium flagship devices.
"The OnePlus 8 series is the most powerful and beautiful flagship smartphone series we have ever created," said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus. "The seamless immersive viewing experience provided by the OnePlus 8 Pro's industry-leading 120Hz display, and the sleek design and compact form factor of the OnePlus 8, together deliver a burdenless, premium user experience like never before."
The OnePlus 8 Series is OnePlus' first full 5G lineup - allowing users to be among the first to enjoy the unprecedented speeds of 5G technology. From the company's first 5G device released in Europe last year, OnePlus is now continuing to help usher in the 5G era by being among the first in the industry to release a full lineup of 5G devices in 2020.
OnePlus 8 Pro
The OnePlus 8 Pro is the newest addition to OnePlus' ultra-premium flagship lineup. From the industry-leading 120Hz refresh rate display to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, every aspect was carefully calibrated to meet the needs of the most discerning tech enthusiasts with a refined flagship experience.
120Hz Fluid Display
The OnePlus 8 Pro boasts the industry's most advanced 6.78" QHD+ Fluid Display with a leading 120Hz refresh rate. Backed by breathtaking, unsurpassed color accuracy and industry-leading 1300 nits peak brightness, the display earned an A+ rating from DisplayMate, the professional display review institution, with 13 records set or matched, more than any other smartphone.
Robust Performance
The OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 865 with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem-RF System, which enables staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity and advanced Wi-Fi 6 performance, professional-quality photography at Gigapixel speeds, desktop-level gaming with ultra-realistic graphics, and intuitive AI experiences.
The OnePlus 8 Pro comes equipped with up to 12GB of cutting-edge LPDDR5 RAM for up to 30% greater processing power and improved power efficiency by up to 20%. Powered by Dolby Atmos®, the OnePlus 8 Pro provides immersive sound via dual-stereo speakers, and the new haptic vibration engine adds an extra layer of pounding tactility to your entertainment sessions.
Full Camera Kit
With a 48MP main camera featuring a custom-made Sony sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens with a full 120-degree field of view, a telephoto lens with 3x hybrid and 30x digital zoom, and a distinctive color filter camera, the OnePlus 8 Pro features the company's first quad-camera system to cater to the needs of even the most demanding photographers and videographers.
The 48 MP main camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro features an advanced Sony IMX689 sensor with a large 1/1.4" sensor size, enabling users to capture more light for brighter, clearer photos even under dim light settings. The 48 MP ultra-wide angle lens boasts a sweeping 120-degree field of view with a Sony IMX586 sensor. With the most megapixels in any smartphone ultra-wide camera, the OnePlus 8 Pro captures more details than ever before, even in low light.
Warp Charge 30 Wireless
The OnePlus 8 Pro is the first OnePlus device with the new and powerful Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging solution, which can give the 4510mAh battery 50% power in just 30 minutes, making it one of the fastest wireless charging solutions in the industry. Warp Charge 30T, OnePlus' unique fast-charging solution, can also charge the battery to 50% in just 23 minutes.
Design
The OnePlus 8 Pro comes in three color options: Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue and Glacial Green. The Ultramarine Blue and Glacial Green options sport OnePlus' new generation of matte-frosted glass with a higher degree of haze, giving it an unprecedented smooth and fine texture.
OnePlus 8
With a polished design, vibrant display, and 5G connectivity, the OnePlus 8 is the company's newest compact flagship device.
90 Hz Fluid Display
The OnePlus 8's spacious 6.55" Fluid Display delivers a cinematic viewing experience with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth viewing and an improved response time for snappy touch feedback. And with a color accuracy rating of JNCD 0.4, it ensures that every detail appears natural and true to life.
With its cinematic 20:9 aspect ratio, the OnePlus 8 is ideal for immersive movies, action-packed games, and powerful productivity. Thanks to HDR 10 and 10+ support, photos and videos are sharper and more vibrant. The OnePlus 8 also received an exceptional A+ rating from DisplayMate, setting or matching 10 of their performance records.
Camera
The OnePlus 8's versatile camera system is comprised of three powerful cameras to capture every moment in splendid detail. The main camera features Sony's 48MP IMX586 sensor for capturing images with superior clarity. With a Spectra 480 Image Signal Processor, which processes four times more pixels than before, the OnePlus 8 can take even clearer shots with advanced image processing like HDR.
Completing the camera setup is a 16MP ultra -wide angle lens with a 116-degree expansive view to easily fit sweeping landscapes into the frame for a striking panoramic effect.
Performance
The OnePlus 8 is also powered by the Snapdragon 865 with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, which helps to deliver staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity. With up to 12GB of boosted RAM, OnePlus 8 users will be able to experience more powerful gaming and snappier multitasking. It also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage for among the fastest storage speed in the industry.
Warp Charge 30T
The OnePlus 8 boasts an upgraded 4300mAh battery, providing 13% more battery life to keep the device energized throughout the day. Warp Charge 30T charges the battery quickly, taking it to 50% in just about 22 minutes, and it charges almost just as fast even when using the phone.
Design
Weighing only 180 grams and just 8mm thick, the OnePlus 8 is one of the most compact and lightweight 5G phones in the industry.
Similar to its Pro counterpart, the OnePlus 8 comes in Onyx Black and Glacial Green, as well as a brand-new color variant—Interstellar Glow.
OxygenOS
OxygenOS on the OnePlus 8 series pairs the seamless Android experience offered by OnePlus with more refined visuals and usability enhancements. The new system features a host of updates, whether it's system icons, dynamic wallpapers, or other powerful new features in Android 10.
OxygenOS features a "Dark Theme 2.0" tailored for OnePlus devices and optimized to be compatible with even more apps. Inspired by the minimalist OnePlus design language, new dynamic wallpapers subtly shift color tones based on current outdoor temperature conditions.
Verizon
To accelerate 5G popularization, OnePlus is working with North American telecom company Verizon to launch the OnePlus 8 5G UW, a device that operates on the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network, further strengthening OnePlus' presence in the North American region.
Additional News
Alongside the launch, OnePlus also announced its partnership with Google to offer Google One, Google's signature membership program, which provides expanded storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos and automatic phone backup. With Google One, users will be able to keep their photos, contacts and safer within the cloud. All OnePlus 8 Series users can enjoy a three-month free trial of 100GB of cloud storage, while owners of existing OnePlus devices are eligible for a one-month free trial.
The OnePlus 8 series is also built to provide hands-free and push-to-talk access to Alexa. Just download the Alexa app, complete setup, and ask to make phone calls, open apps (for U.S. and India users), control smart home devices, access the library of Alexa skills, and more. In the coming months, OnePlus will launch new capabilities that let customers use Alexa to start a Zen Mode session and cast their phones to TVs. Amazon and OnePlus are committed to providing customer choice and flexibility to interact with multiple voice services, which is possible with the OnePlus 8 series.
Back by Popular Demand, OnePlus and Verizon presents Crackables 2.0, a unique mobile game designed to test the wits of novice and experienced puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. The addictive, crypto-puzzle is available for free via mobile gameplay starting today at crackables.oneplus.com. Crackables 2.0 uses digital puzzles as the core of the experience, enhanced with a state-of-the-art design, user-experience and cryptography. The finale will be live streamed throughout the globe on May 7th via @OnePlus_USA and YouTube.
Price and Availability
The OnePlus 8 flagship series will be available on OnePlus.com beginning April 29th. The OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $899 USD and the OnePlus 8 starts at $699 USD. The OnePlus 8 flagship series will also be available via Amazon starting April 29th.
The OnePlus 8 5G will be available at T-Mobile starting April 29th in Interstellar Glow (T-Mobile has the wireless provider exclusive) and Onyx Black.
The OnePlus 8 5G UW will be available at Verizon starting April 29th in Verizon-exclusive color Polar Silver and Onyx Black.
Bullet Wireless Z
Bullets Wireless Z is OnePlus' new take on the popular wireless earphones designed to satisfy musical cravings and simplify the listening experience. With a quick 10-minute charge, these lightweight and compact earbuds provide music playback for up to 10 hours, while a full charge provides up to 20 hours of battery life. They come in multiple colors options: black, blue, mint and oat.
Bullets Wireless Z will be available on April 29th via OnePlus.com for $49.95.
About OnePlus
OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.
For more information, please visit OnePlus.com.