WASHINGTON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The LEAD1 Association ("LEAD1"), which represents the athletics directors of the 130-member schools of the Football Bowl Subdivision ("FBS"), and Hackney Publications, the nation's leading publisher of sports law periodicals, today announced the creation of a new publication to help athletic departments better navigate college sports name, image, and likeness (NIL) rule changes. The "LEAD1 NIL Institutional Report," which will launch at some point later this year, will feature exclusive articles from subject matter experts and leading NIL companies on the most relevant NIL institutional topics.
With several federal NIL bills, more than 30 states considering passing NIL legislation, and the NCAA considering adopting NIL rule changes, the NIL collegiate landscape presents many new issues and challenges for athletic departments. The LEAD1 NIL Institutional Report, which will be published on LEAD1's website as a member exclusive benefit, will provide expertise to athletic departments on various NIL-related institutional topics including legal, tax, accounting, social media, and other ancillary NIL categories. The publication will also be available to the general public at a later announced annual rate.
"We are thrilled to announce the LEAD1 NIL Institutional Report," said President & CEO of LEAD1, Tom McMillen. "The publication will offer cutting-edge insights to our schools as they navigate the NIL space. In turn, companies will also have the opportunity to provide their expertise on an exclusive basis to our members."
"We are honored to be working with LEAD1 on this incredibly important publication," said Holt Hackney, the founder and publisher of Hackney Publications. "Having published Legal Issues in Collegiate Athletics for more than 20 years, and the Journal of NCAA Compliance for more than 10, this is an area of sports law where we have a great deal of editorial experience. In LEAD1, we have a perfect partner."
For more information on the publication, including sponsorship inquiries, please contact Hannah Dewey (hannah@lead1a.com).
About the LEAD1 Association: LEAD1 represents the athletics directors of the 130 member universities of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Key to the LEAD1 mission are influencing how the rules of college sports are enacted and implemented, advocating for the future of college athletics, and providing various services to our member schools. For more information, please visit http://www.LEAD1Association.com.
About Hackney Publications: Hackney Publications is the nation's leading publisher of sports law periodicals. Founder Holt Hackney is a life-long journalist who has been covering sports business and sports law for more than three decades. Hackney possesses a well-developed skillset for identifying experts in a field and then sharing the insights of those experts with readers.
Media Contact
Hannah Dewey, LEAD1 Association, 951-764-2616, hannah@lead1a.com
SOURCE LEAD1 Association