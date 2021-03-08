SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LeadCrunch (LeadCrunch.com) is excited to announce the hiring of Jonathan Spier as its new CEO. Spier brings 20+ years of experience in building category-leading companies, including two prior successful roles as a venture-backed CEO at NetBase and PLAE.
"The Board is excited to welcome Jonathan to LeadCrunch," said Dave Toth, LeadCrunch Chairman. "LeadCrunch has been experiencing tremendous growth, and Jonathan's experience and leadership will aid the company greatly as we look to take the company to the next level as an undisputed category leader."
At LeadCrunch, Spier will look to build on the company's early market momentum by accelerating go-to-market and new product development.
"B2B sales is at an exciting inflection point where AI will radically advance the way we approach customer relationships," said Spier. "LeadCrunch has already proven its approach with some of the world's most impressive cloud and software companies. I am excited to join the tremendous team at LeadCrunch and to help drive the continued adoption of our market-leading technology."
In his 15 years as a venture-backed CEO, Spier has established his companies as leaders in their respective categories, resulting in sustained market leadership, growth, and value creation. At PLAE, Spier led a next-generation retail brand from launch through to millions of units sold as the market leading online kids footwear brand. Under his leadership, PLAE was a pioneer in the emerging direct-to-consumer business model, building a thriving customer community and a best-in class digital marketing engine that turned PLAE into a household name among its target audience.
At NetBase (now NetBaseQuid), Spier led the company from founding through $100M+ acquisition interest from a major global software provider. Spier built enduring relationships with blue-chip customers and partners including Coca-cola, P&G, JD Power, SAP, Taco Bell, and many others, and recruited a world-class executive team including senior leaders from Apple, TIBCO, Trilogy, BroadVision, Cadence, and McKinsey. Under Spier's leadership the company developed the world's most advanced and most scalable natural language processing (NLP) technology, defining the market for Social Media Analytics, the category it still leads today.
Spier holds a bachelor's degree in Computer Science with honors from UC Berkeley and an MBA with honors from the Harvard Business School.
About LeadCrunch
Since its founding in 2013, LeadCrunch has grown to be the leader in AI B2B targeting and lead generation. The company is on pace to hit record revenue targets in 2021 and ranked #35 on Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America, 2020. Customers include leaders in B2B sales and marketing like Adobe, Citrix, Salesforce, SAP, IBM, Oracle, and Google. In all, the company counts 7 of the top 10 cloud software providers and 6 of the top 10 largest business software companies as customers, along with hundreds of other small to mid-size technology companies.
