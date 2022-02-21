DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Regroup Mass Notification (http://www.regroup.com) and RockDove Solutions (http://www.rockdovesolutions.com) announced a partnership that brings together two industry best-in-class services, covering mass notification, threat alerting and crisis management to offer a better and more resilient option to enterprise clients seeking a critical event management solution.
The newly forged integration gives clients a higher value and better choices for communications and management of critical events. Together, Regroup and RockDove will provide absolute coverage so that every member of an organization is kept in the loop when a critical event is triggered.
"This partnership complements our offerings to enterprise clients looking to mitigate the risks related to civil unrest, cyber-attacks, criminal activity, natural disasters and more," said Chris Utah, COO, Regroup Mass Notification. "We can now identify and analyze near and far potential business threats better than ever."
This partnership will allow organizations to operate with confidence when faced with an increasing volume of threats and disruptions.
"We are excited to expand the service options for our clients as they use In Case of Crisis 365 to respond to quickly and effectively to emerging threats and crises," said Chris Britton, GM, RockDove Solutions. "There are a host of organizations that can immediately benefit from this combination of technologies."
Regroup is not only an emergency notification solution, but a robust everyday platform that is equipped to pair with nearly any communications or emergency response plan to ensure stakeholders are kept informed and ready to respond when critical events unfold.
RockDove Solutions' In Case of Crisis 365 is a comprehensive crisis management platform that delivers a full operational picture of emerging threats, brings your team together quickly to coordinate a response, and aligns with your key stakeholders so that you can operate your business with confidence.
ABOUT REGROUP MASS NOTIFICATION
Since 2006, Regroup Mass Notification has kept organizations safe, informed and productive. Regroup is dedicated to providing first-in-class mass communication solutions to businesses and institutions across a wide variety of industries. Our entire team prides itself on delivering an easy-to-use but robust and reliable system that is supported by a highly-trained team of professionals, focused on your success.
ABOUT ROCKDOVE SOLUTIONS
Founded in 2012, RockDove Solutions launched In Case of Crisis to help organizations prepare, identify, and respond to emerging threats using a software platform approach. Since the launch, RockDove Solutions has built on the goal of making a platform that was highly accessible and supported the business processes and best practices of risk management. Today, In Case of Crisis 365 is used by hundreds of organizations, managing thousands of issues and crises across the risk spectrum every day. Learn more: http://www.rockdovesolutions.com
