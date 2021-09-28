NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crypto Connect, a decentralized organization for those interested in the crypto industry, announced today its launch in twelve (12) major cities across the U.S. — including Austin, Chicago, Dallas, DC, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle — with plans to expand to other cities worldwide by 2022.
Led by a Board of 26 established women in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry, the nonprofit will host meet-ups, webinars, and educational events. It will also serve as a standing resource for members seeking meetings, referrals, mentorship, and community. While the organization is led by women, anyone can participate in its events and benefit from its network.
"I'm thrilled to launch Crypto Connect, alongside many inspiring leaders in the space, as a resource to the community," said Crypto Connect's President and Partner at Anderson Kill Hailey Lennon. "Together, we are bridging the gap in the digital assets industry by providing more visibility for women and more importantly, by being a resource for anyone seeking career opportunities in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. With many people working from home and traveling differently in light of COVID-19, having a go-to resource to foster networking in the industry is increasingly important for innovation."
The group's networking events will begin in October 2021, and a national conference is slated for Q3 of 2022. Membership is free and open to all via sign up on the Crypto Connect website.
President:
- Hailey Lennon, Partner @ Anderson Kill
Chapter Leads, who also sit on the Board, include:
- Austin - Kaily Buemi, Executive Assistant @ Unchained Capital
- Chicago - Lexy Prodromos, Product Manager, Blockchain and Digital Currency @ Discover
- Dallas - Natalie Smolenski, Chair of the Board @ Texas Blockchain Council
- DC - Michelle Bond, CEO @ ADAM
- Denver - Saira Rahman, VP Finance @ HMBradley / Co-host, GJWHF
- Los Angeles - Wendy O, Founder & Host @ The O Show
- Miami - Jalak Jobanputra, Founder & Managing Partner @ Future Perfect Ventures
- Nashville - Evie Phillips, Co-Founder & CMO @ NFTglee
- New York - Aubrey Strobel, Head of Comms @ Lolli
- San Diego - Valeria Bystrowicz, Attorney @ Perkins Coie
- San Francisco - Lauren Day, Compliance @ Binance.US
- Seattle - Arry Yu, Managing Director @ Yellow Umbrella Ventures & Chair @ WTIA Cascadia Blockchain Council
Other U.S. Board Members include:
- Charlene Fadirepo, Founder & CEO @ Guidefi
- Cleve Mesidor, Advisor @ The Blockchain Association
- Gina DeFelice, Director of Sales @ The Block
- Karyl Fowler, CEO and Co-Founder at Transmute
- Kelley Weaver, CEO @ Melrose PR
- Lea Thompson, Founder & Producer @ Girl Gone Crypto
- Leigh Cuen, Journalist & Co-founder @ Association for Cryptocurrency Journalists and Researchers
- Michelle O'Connor, VP Marketing @ Taxbit
- Naomi Brockwell, Creator @ NBTV.media
- Tonya M. Evans, Professor @ Penn State Dickinson Law School,
Crypto Connect also has International Board Members that will help support global expansion of the organization:
- Layah Heilpern, Author & Host @ The Layah Heilpern Show
- Teana Baker-Taylor, Chief Policy Officer @ Chamber of Digital Commerce
Media Contact:
Kelley Weaver, CEO @ Melrose PR
kelley(at)melrosepr(dot)com
About Crypto Connect:
Crypto Connect is a nonprofit, decentralized organization dedicated to sponsoring educational and networking opportunities for the cryptocurrency industry. Crypto Connect will host meet-ups, webinars and educational events for individuals seeking community, new talent, a diversity of ideas and information sharing resources.
To learn more, please visit cryptoconnect.org
Twitter: https://twitter.com/_CryptoConnect_
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/crypto-connect
Media Contact
Kelley Weaver, Melrose PR, (310) 260-7901, kelley@melrosepr.com
SOURCE Crypto Connect