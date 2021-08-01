CHESHIRE, Conn., Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- V-Technologies, LLC, a leading provider of integrated Acumatica shipping software announces 2021 R1 Certification. V-Technologies' StarShip multi-carrier shipping application seamlessly integrates to Acumatica resulting in streamlined shipping and accounts receivable operations, lower costs, higher productivity and overall efficiency. StarShip demonstrated the highest quality of development offered by Acumatica.
This Acumatica certification is awarded to the top Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), like V-Technologies, LLC, upholding the highest integration and development standard by Acumatica Solutions Labs.
StarShip shipping solution for Acumatica helps Acumatica customers save time and money on their Acumatica shipping and fulfillment process.
StarShip's advanced Acumatica integration allows users to:
- Rate shop and ship with dozens of small parcel and LTL carriers from one unified view
- Automate workflows with no code mapping features
- Support complex shipping requirements like HazMat, GS1-128 labels, dropshipping and automating international documentation
- Enjoy flexible deployment, on-prem or in the cloud
To become an Acumatica-Certified Application, StarShip by V-Technologies has demonstrated commitment to quality by passing the Acumatica software test and aligning to future Acumatica releases. V-Technologies has been an Acumatica partner since 2016.
About Acumatica:
Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit http://www.acumatica.com.
About V-Technologies:
Cloud shipping simplified. We're the developer of StarShip, the premier integrated Acumatica shipping solution! From parcel to LTL, domestic to international StarShip has you covered! We've been helping businesses simplify complex shipping requirements like drop shipping and hazmat since 1987.
Over the last 3 decades, we've formed strategic partnerships with dozens of parcel and LTL carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS as well as ACT, DHL, ESTES, XPO and YRC to 3PLs such as WWEX and CH Robinson. StarShip also offers discounted USPS rates to further save on shipping costs!
