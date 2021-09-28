NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Out Leadership, the oldest and largest coalition of global companies working to improve LGBTQ+ equality in the world, is delighted to welcome BlackRock as its newest member firm. BlackRock, the leading global asset management firm, joins an illustrious and influential group of 86 member companies that span industries such as global banking, investment management, private equity, alternative investments, legal, consumer goods, business advisory, media, manufacturing and more.
Todd Sears, CEO & Founder, Out Leadership, said: "We're delighted that BlackRock has joined our global community of firms that now represents over 5.6 million global employees. BlackRock has been at the forefront of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives for many years and its leadership team have demonstrated its commitment to building a better, fairer society through its work to increase board diversity as well as its commitment to sustainable investing."
Sandy Boss, member of BlackRock's Global Executive Committee and co-Executive Sponsor of the Out & Allies Network said, "As Global Head of Investment Stewardship at BlackRock, I spend a lot of time thinking about what enables businesses to deliver for all their stakeholders. Universally, a diverse workforce that feels engaged and valued is a key ingredient for the success of businesses everywhere. As an employer of over 16,000 people around the world, we are very focused on ensuring we offer an inclusive environment in which our talent can thrive, bringing their whole selves to work each day to serve our clients. I'm therefore delighted that we are joining Out Leadership. This is another step forward for our firm and the LGBTQ+ community, and for all BlackRock stakeholders."
The three key pillars of BlackRock's DEI strategy highlight the multifaceted nature of its DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) goals:
● Talent & culture across the globe - Building, developing and retaining diverse talent and fostering a connected culture within a welcoming, inclusive and equitable environment.
● Role as fiduciary on behalf of clients - Leveraging ESG-focused financial products as competitive differentiators and strengthening client relationships by engaging them on DEI commitments.
● Policy and social impact - Advancing policy and philanthropic initiatives that promote DEI and financial security within vulnerable communities to support upward mobility.
BlackRock's recognition that diversity and inclusion are not just social, but also business imperatives that drive impact and value, aligns with Out Leadership's vision of business driving LGBTQ+ equality globally.
Sears continued, "We are excited to support the work that BlackRock is engaged in across their DEI initiatives and working together with BlackRock and our other firms to encourage increased diversity and inclusion across all aspects of the financial services industry. The bold initiatives being undertaken by BlackRock are setting a precedent for all firms globally to follow."
About BlackRock:
BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit http://www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock
About Out Leadership:
Out Leadership is the oldest and largest global LGBTQ+ business advisory that partners with the world's most influential companies to build business opportunities, cultivate talent, and drive LGBTQ+ equality forward. We believe that LGBTQ+ inclusion positively impacts business results, and that including LGBTQ+ people at the most senior level of executive leadership builds business. We call this idea Return on Equality™.
A certified B Corporation, Out Leadership is comprised of more than 85 global member firms with a combined market capitalization of over $6.3 trillion, annual revenues exceeding $1.8 trillion, and representing over 5.6 million global employees. Out Leadership convenes CEOs, business leaders, and allies at exclusive invitation-only events across 4 continents. Out Leadership also operates three talent initiatives: Quorum, which aims to increase LGBTQ+ representation on corporate boards; OutNEXT, the first global talent development program for emerging LGBTQ+ leaders; and OutWOMEN, connecting senior-level LGBTQ+ women in business. To learn more, please visit https://outleadership.com/
Media Contact
Stephen Smith, Out Leadership, +1 6469246559, info@outleadership.com
SOURCE Out Leadership