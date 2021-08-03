LANDOVER, Md., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook producer in the world, today unveiled its new business audio brand, Ascent Audio. The brand offers the world's largest business audiobook catalog encompassing all of the major categories in business education.
The new Ascent Audio is the successor to RBmedia's Gildan Media brand and will be home to all business titles produced by RBmedia in partnership with Wiley, Harvard Business Review Press, Princeton University Press, Oxford University Press, Mango Publishing Group, Entrepreneur Press, and more leading business publishers. RBmedia's recently acquired McGraw Hill Professional audiobook publishing business titles along with new McGraw Hill works will be published under the McGraw Hill-Ascent brand.
Ascent Audio is the number one producer of business audiobooks in the world with broad offerings in professional development, coaching management, entrepreneurship, leadership, investing, and finance.
Classic business bestsellers, notable recent releases, and upcoming audiobook titles under the Ascent Audio brand include:
- "The 10X Rule" by Grant Cardone
- "Blue Ocean Strategy: How to Create Uncontested Market Space and Make the Competition Irrelevant" by W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne
- "The Fearless Organization: Creating Psychological Safety in the Workplace for Learning, Innovation, and Growth" by Amy C. Edmondson
- "The 12 Week Year: Get More Done in 12 Weeks Than Others Do in 12 Months" by Brian P. Moran and Michael Lennington
- "Net Positive: How Courageous Companies Thrive by Giving More Than They Take" by Paul Polman and Andrew Winston
- "Irrational Exuberance: Revised and Expanded Third Edition" by Robert J. Shiller
- "Clever Girl Finance: The Side Hustle Guide: Build a Successful Side Hustle and Increase Your Income" by Bola Sokunbi
- "Nudge: The Final Edition" by Richard H. Thaler and Cass R. Sunstein
- "The Heart of Business: Leadership Principles for the Next Era of Capitalism" by Hubert Joly with Caroline Lambert
- "The Energy Bus: 10 Rules to Fuel Your Life, Work, and Team with Positive Energy" by Jon Gordon
The opportunity for business audiobooks is expanding at a record pace. According to the Audio Publishers Association, the number of people who say they like listening to business audiobooks has risen 30% since 2019.
"Our business audiobook catalog has deep collections of titles from the brightest minds and best thinkers in all the crucial business categories, including leadership, strategy, IT, finance, negotiation, diversity, marketing, and organizational change. Our titles help companies and individuals capture the latest thinking and put it to work to improve their businesses and professional lives," said Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer of RBmedia. "The power of our partnerships with leading business publishers uniquely positions RBmedia to accelerate our business audio program under the new Ascent Audio brand to provide even more leading business content on audio."
Ascent Audio titles are available for download on Audible, iTunes, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, and wherever RBmedia digital audiobooks are sold. To learn more, please visit ascentaudioglobal.com.
About RBmedia
RBmedia is the largest audiobook producer in the world. With more than 50,000 exclusive titles, our audiobooks continually dominate key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company's powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, iTunes, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com.
