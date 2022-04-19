This version introduces the creation of standards-compliant 1D barcodes and 2D barcodes e.g. QR Code Barcode, PDF417 Barcode, DataMatrix Barcode, on Microsoft .NET MAUI (Multi-platform App UI) using fonts.
SINGAPORE, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConnectCode, a world-leading barcode fonts and barcode software provider, today announced a new version of ConnectCode Barcode Software and Fonts. This version introduces the creation of standards-compliant 1D barcodes and 2D barcodes e.g. QR Code Barcode, PDF417 Barcode, DataMatrix Barcode, on Microsoft .NET MAUI (Multi-platform App UI) using fonts.
.NET MAUI is a cross-platform framework for creating native mobile and desktop apps that can run on Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows using the programming language C#. A single codebase of C# reduces the effort of maintaining apps across different platforms and enables organizations to save time & costs on app development, testing & deployments. ConnectCode Barcode Software and Fonts enables the creation of barcodes on .NET MAUI using .NET DLL and True Type (or Open Type/WOFF) barcode fonts. The final barcode can be displayed on native .NET MAUI components such as Label, Entry, Editor, Cells, and many others, without requiring resource-dependent graphics or MAUI Skia package.
1D Barcodes using fonts on .NET MAUI
QR Code Barcode using fonts on .NET MAUI
ConnectCode is one of the early pioneers of using barcode fonts to generate high-quality barcodes on different applications such as Microsoft Excel, Office 365 (Word, Access, and Excel), Adobe Illustrator, and Adobe Photoshop. Over the years, ConnectCode has provided components with barcode fonts to help many Fortune 500 organizations create high-quality barcodes on their applications running on platforms such as SAP Crystal Reports, PowerBuilder, Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft Reporting Services, SQL Server Data Tools, Oracle PL/SQL, Microsoft Azure Cloud, and Microsoft .NET. WOFF (Web Open Font Format). ConnectCode has also provided barcode fonts to enable organizations to deploy to Web platforms such as JavaScript, HTML5, Typescript, jQuery, Angular, React, Emscripten, .NET Blazor, and WebAssembly.
What's more, ConnectCode also provides Barcode & Label, a WYSIWYG label app, available in the Microsoft App Store, that integrates barcode fonts for enterprise labeling. The app is bundled with over 900 label stock templates, MICR E13B Font, MICR CMC7 Font, over 150 clip arts, and supports Native ZPL (Zebra Printer Language) printing. This modern app is extremely easy to use and enables users to produce Address Labels, Inventory Tags, Price Labels, Envelopes, and Business Name Cards, using data imported from data sources such as Excel spreadsheets, CSV files, Text files, and Microsoft People's Contact.
