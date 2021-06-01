SINGAPORE, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConnectCode, a world-leading provider of barcode fonts and software, today announced the release of a new version (v11.6) of ConnectCode Barcode Fonts and Software. This version introduces barcode creation using fonts on Office 365 with a cloud-based Barcode Add-In and Microsoft Windows UI (WinUI) projects with a WinUI Barcode Class Library.
The new cloud-based Office Barcode Add-In enables Office 365 Excel users to create barcodes using fonts with ease. Barcodes created using fonts adhere strictly to the industry specifications, and is a best practice adopted widely in the auto-id industry to enable you to generate high quality barcodes. The Barcode Add-In aids users by generating check characters, adding start/stop characters, validating input characters, and ensuring compliance. The Barcode Add-In utilizes Microsoft Excel Custom Functions framework and allows installation via the cloud to Office 365 on Windows, Mac, and Web.
The existing and popular VBA Barcode Add-In is also available to all users of Microsoft Office.
In recent years, Microsoft has introduced Windows UI (WinUI), a user experience framework that combines existing Win32 Desktop and Universal Windows Platform (UWP) APIs for building modern Windows apps. This enables developers to share a common API for developing User Interfaces and publishing apps to Microsoft Store. On top of that, demand from developers to ship their apps to as many users as possible and not be tied to a specific version of Windows has resulted in WinUI (as of WinUI 3.0) being decoupled from the Windows Operating System and is shipped independently as part of Microsoft Project Reunion.
The new version of ConnectCode Barcode Software and Fonts ships with a WinUI 3.0 compliant Barcode Class Library. This class library, together with barcode fonts, enables Windows developers to create standards-compliant barcodes with ease, confidence, and consistency. The class library aids developers by performing the tasks of validating input data, generating check digits, and adding necessary start/stop characters with ease. The barcodes created adheres to industry specifications inspiring confidence. Finally, a barcode, created using fonts, looks and prints the same across different platforms such as Windows, iOS, Mac, Android, Web, and Reporting Tools. This is important to organizations on heterogeneous technology platforms that value consistency. More information on WinUI Barcode Class Library is available at the following:
Besides Office 365 and WinUI, ConnectCode Barcode Fonts and Software package also supports the creation of barcodes on a wide variety of tools and platforms such as Crystal Reports (https://barcoderesource.com/crystalreportsbarcode.shtml), PowerBuilder, SQL Server, Reporting Services, JavaScript, Typescript, Oracle PL/SQL, iOS, Android, and .NET. Third-party software such as Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Adobe Illustrator, and Adobe Photoshop can also utilize the creation of barcodes using fonts.
ConnectCode also provides Barcode & Label, a WYSIWYG label app for Windows that integrates with the barcode fonts for enterprise labeling.
Installers for Windows, Mac, and Linux versions of the barcode software and fonts are available to companies on a hybrid environment. A silent installer for enterprise deployment is also available upon request.
