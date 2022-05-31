International PR crisis communications agency Red Banyan has hired Nicole Bernstein in San Diego as Senior Vice President of Strategy.
SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International PR crisis communications agency Red Banyan is excited to announce it has hired Nicole Bernstein in San Diego as Senior Vice President of Strategy.
Bernstein, who joins Red Banyan with more than 20 years of startup and corporate experience, will be responsible for leading and managing the agency's operations and developing enhanced processes and key performance indicators to ensure the greatest ROI possible for each of Red Banyan's clients.
"I am excited to be part of the firm's growing California team," Bernstein said. "I look forward to helping shape the future of Red Banyan as this crisis PR firm continues to open new offices across the country and expand its reach."
Bernstein's background includes experience in strategy, marketing operations, client relationship management, communications, UX design, consulting, investor relations and project management. She has held senior roles at professional service agencies, digital platforms, political and educational advocacy nonprofits, manufacturers and SaaS companies.
She has also worked overseas in Tel Aviv, where she founded a mobile marketing company listed as one of the "Top Ten Women Owned Startups in Tel Aviv."
"Nicole's project management skills, upbeat personality and extensive background working with startups and corporations is invaluable to Red Banyan. Her broad base of experience is also a huge asset to our growing book of diverse clients," said Red Banyan CEO Evan Nierman. "We are thrilled to have Nicole lead strategic communications from our expanding California office."
Since its launch in late 2010, Red Banyan has continued to grow, establishing itself as one of the leading crisis PR agencies in the United States. Red Banyan provides crisis management, litigation support, media relations and other strategic communications services to a variety of national and global clients.
Red Banyan is a top crisis management firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission-critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal PR, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com.
